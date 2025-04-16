Liberia: VP Koung Fueling Tribal Politics to Sway Nimba By-Election in Favor of Rep. Kogar

Ganta — In a bold and controversial move on the campaign trail in Nimba County, Liberia's Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung openly embraced tribal politics as he campaigned for Representative Samuel Kogar--a candidate of the Gio tribe--for the vacant senatorial seat. Speaking under the rallying cry, "THIS THING FOR THE GIO PEOPLE," VP Koung's remarks underscored a strategy built on ethnic allegiances that has provoked both support and criticism.

A Call for Tribal Balance

During a campaign trail stop in Nimba Electoral District #8, VP Koung laid out a clear message to local voters. His speech emphasized that, given the current senator - Nya D. Twanyen, Jr. hails from the Mano tribe, the succeeding senator should come from the Gio tribe to ensure a balance between the two dominant ethnic groups in Nimba County.

"If you support them (Gios), they will support you (Manos) in 2029," he declared, adding that if Rep. Samuel Kogar wins, his message would be explicitly for the Mano people too. He defended his remarks, dismissing accusations of tribalism by attributing them to longstanding local traditions endorsed by the elders:

"If [Rep. Samuel] Kogar wins, I will tell them, chief, it is for Mano people. Any Gio man want to get inside, I will say this thing for the Mano people. If they say I am tribalistic, that's their business. That the elders started this thing. We supposed to keep it, and we will keep it. And so, my people, I beg you."

Koung promised to intensify his efforts by personally campaigning in key areas such as the Lao Clan, asserting that his schedule would be rigorous and focused on Kogar's success.

Controversial Endorsements and Internal Campaign Dynamics

The Vice President's rhetoric is part of a broader strategy to not only promote a candidate on what he presents as merit but to also recalibrate the ethnic balance within Nimba's legislative representation. Koung contended that the future political landscape--in both the senatorial and representative roles--should reflect an equitable distribution between the Mano and Gio tribes.

Koung's endorsement of Kogar has also extended beyond tribal alignment. In a bid to shape future electoral outcomes, he shared candid advice with longtime political rival Madam Edith Gongloe Weh, a repeated senatorial hopeful from the Mano tribe. According to the Vice President, he had urged her to step aside in the senatorial race in favor of contesting for a representative seat in the upcoming 2029 elections:

"Edith Gongloe Weh came to me, I say big sister, leave this thing. Look for one district, register there to be representative. I will lead your campaign there in 2029. Let's keep this county balanced. I say register. Just register and go back America and sit down. We will campaign for you. When you win, you fly back from America, you go to NEC and take your certificate."

Despite this counsel, Madam Gongloe Weh remains resolute in her bid for the senatorial seat.

Backlash from Women's Groups and the Call for Issue-Based Campaigning

The Vice President's focus on ethnic allegiances has not gone unnoticed. Among those voicing criticism are women supporters of Madam Gongloe Weh. They decried the emphasis on tribal politics as a diversion from the core issues facing the people of Nimba County--issues such as development, social equity, and good governance. A member of a group of female activists expressed dismay over the Vice President's comments.

"It is shameful that the Vice President will dwell on tribalism instead of an issue-based campaign," she said.

This sentiment resonates in a county that has long been scrutinized for its lack of female legislative representation. Critics argue that by prioritizing tribal dynamics over pressing national concerns, VP Koung risks deepening existing societal divides rather than uniting the electorate under a common vision for progress.

Meanwhile, a coalition of women from across Liberia has launched a nationwide campaign--#SheDeservesASeat--in support of Edith Gongloe-Weh, the only female candidate contesting the upcoming Nimba County senatorial by-election.

In a powerful joint statement released Tuesday, the women declared their unified support for Gongloe-Weh, describing her candidacy as a defining moment for gender equality and democratic representation in Liberia.

"We are women from towns and villages, markets and ministries," the statement reads. "And today, we are coming together to say with one voice: Edith Gongloe-Weh deserves a seat at the table."

The campaign aims to rally support, raise funds, and mobilize citizens across all sectors to back Gongloe-Weh's bid for the Senate. Organizers say her candidacy represents more than a political contest--it is a symbol of inclusion, leadership, and the long-overdue representation of women in Liberia's highest decision-making spaces.

Gongloe-Weh, a seasoned politician and former candidate in previous elections, is seen by many as a trailblazer for women's leadership in Nimba County and beyond.

"We are not supporting Edith just because she is a woman," said Naomi Tulay Solanke on behalf of the women. "We are supporting her because she is qualified, courageous, and committed. Her voice in the Senate would reflect the voices of countless women and girls across the nation."

The campaign also highlights the challenges women in politics face in Liberia, including online harassment, cultural exclusion, and limited access to campaign resources. Supporters of Gongloe-Weh say these barriers must be confronted head-on--not just for her, but for future generations of female leaders.

"We've seen what happens when women are excluded--laws don't protect us, budgets don't include us, and leadership doesn't reflect us," the statement said.