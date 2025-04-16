Liberia: Movement for Justice in Liberia Calls On Citizens to Actively Shape the Nation's Future

Monrovia — In a bid to strengthen democratic participation in Liberia, the Movement for Justice in Liberia, led by Executive Director Yahsyndi Martin-Kpeyei, is urging all citizens to take a proactive role in electing their leaders. In a recently issued statement, Madam Martin-Kpeyei emphasized the crucial need for nationwide engagement in both direct and indirect electoral processes.

"We Must All Get Involved!"

"The concentration of power at the national level in a unitary government like Liberia's makes it critically important for all citizens to take an active interest in the election of public officials," the statement declared. Mrs. Martin-Kpeyei noted that the president and legislative members hold significant sway over the nation's direction, highlighting that the president's role extends beyond law enforcement to key appointments across government institutions including the judiciary.

According to her, "the Liberian legislature, whose decisions are made collectively, plays a crucial role in lawmaking, oversight, and budget approval. However, without the active participation of informed voters, the legislative branch risks becoming disconnected from the needs and aspirations of the people it serves." This disconnect, if left unaddressed, may lead to decisions that do not adequately represent the electorate's interests.

The Far-Reaching Impact of Leadership Appointments

Madam Martin-Kpeyei explained that the president's authority to appoint more than four thousand public officials--including judges, ministers, and agency heads--affects every Liberian regardless of their social or economic background. "These appointments shape public policy, service delivery, and the overall effectiveness of government institutions," the statement asserted, urging citizens to recognize that the stakes in every election are extraordinarily high.

Engagement Beyond the Ballot Box

As the senatorial by-elections in Nimba County approach, the Movement for Justice in Liberia called on citizens to engage in thoughtful and responsible electoral participation. "Choosing a senator is not just about selecting a representative; it is about choosing a voice in the national dialogue who will advocate for development, justice, and accountability," Martin-Kpeyei stressed.

The statement also appealed to those who might be unable to vote directly--whether due to age, displacement, or other circumstances--reminding them that their voices and resources still matter. "Advocacy, civic education, financial support to the most prepared candidate(s), and public discourse are powerful tools for shaping the decisions that will impact all of us," it said. Martin-Kpeyei encouraged every Liberian to "vote indirectly by influencing the environment in which choices are made and leaders are selected."

A Vision for an Inclusive and Accountable Liberia

Underlying the call to action is a vision of a more inclusive and accountable nation where every citizen participates in shaping the future of Liberia. The Movement for Justice in Liberia's rallying cry is clear: to ensure lasting progress and equity, every Liberian must assume ownership of their political destiny--both at the ballot box and in the broader public sphere.

By championing both direct electoral involvement and the power of indirect influence, Yahsyndi Martin-Kpeyei and her organization are not only calling for active participation in the upcoming by-elections but also laying the groundwork for a more robust and responsive democracy in Liberia.

As Liberia prepares for crucial elections, the Movement for Justice in Liberia's message serves as a critical reminder that every vote--and every effort--counts in the collective mission to build a nation that truly reflects the hopes and needs of its people.