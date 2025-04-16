Somalia: Fighting Breaks Out in Adan Yabaal As Al-Shabaab Claims Control of Key Somali Town

Adan Yabaal, Somalia — Heavy clashes erupted on Monday in Adan Yabaal, a strategic military base in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region, as al-Shabaab militants launched a multi-front assault on government positions.

In a statement, the militant group claimed to have seized control of the town, located about 245 kilometers north of Mogadishu. However, independent confirmation has been difficult due to a disruption in communications, and there has been no immediate response from the Somali government or military officials.

If the fall of Adan Yabaal is verified, it would mark a significant loss for Somali government forces and local militias. The town had been captured by Somali forces in December 2022 after a series of offensives aimed at dislodging al-Shabaab from key strongholds in central Somalia. Its strategic location makes it a critical asset in the fight against the militants, who have waged an insurgency in the Horn of Africa nation for over a decade.

The attack on Adan Yabaal comes as Somali forces, supported by local militias, have intensified operations against al-Shabaab since mid-2022, aiming to recapture territory from the group. Should the militants maintain control of the town, it would be one of the most significant territorial setbacks for the government in the ongoing campaign.

Casualties have been reported, but details remain unclear as fighting continues. Local sources say civilians are among the casualties, with many fleeing the area to escape the violence.

Al-Shabaab remains a potent force in Somalia, despite years of military operations aimed at weakening its hold on the country. The group has increasingly targeted military bases, government installations, and civilians in its efforts to destabilize the government and expand its influence in the region.

The situation in Adan Yabaal remains fluid, with government forces reportedly attempting to repel the assault.