Kenya: National Assembly Clears Ruku, Cheptumo for Cabinet

Nairobi — The National Assembly has approved the nomination of Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku and Hanna Cheptumo to serve in President William Ruto's Cabinet, paving the way for their swearing-in.

Ruku was endorsed to head the Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes docket, while Cheptumo was approved as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender.

Their nominations, announced during a recent Cabinet reshuffle, received the House's backing following the tabling of a report by the Committee on Appointments, chaired by Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Cheptumo controversy

However, Cheptumo's approval was marked by a heated debate in the House, with MPs from across the political divide sharply criticizing controversial remarks on femicide she made during her vetting.

While responding to questions on how she plans to tackle gender-based violence, Cheptumo suggested that some female university students who have fallen victim to a recent wave of femicide in short-stay apartments were targeted because they were "chasing after money."

"They are educated, but those ones are looking for money... a girl has many needs," she said.

The comments sparked outrage in the House, with many legislators accusing Cheptumo of making statements that could undermine the very ministry she is set to lead.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei supported Cheptumo's qualifications but described her remarks as politically reckless.

"As much as I agree with the Leader of Majority on the professionalism of Hanna Cheptumo, I still think that the statement she made was unfortunate, completely politically incorrect, and she must apologize," Shollei stated.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo expressed concern over how the Ministry of Gender has been treated in past appointments, while also urging a more serious approach in assigning leadership to the docket.

"It is unfortunate that this is the Ministry where, in a very short time, we've rejected three CSs. Since July, it has lacked a substantive Cabinet Secretary. The challenge goes back to the appointing authority," said Odhiambo.

"I am not saying she's incompetent--she is a very competent lawyer--but when we assign someone such a sensitive role, we must be deliberate. She has apologized; let her also learn."

Serious approach to gender docket

Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai defended Cheptumo, saying her remarks may have been a slip made under pressure.

"Sitting on that hot seat is not easy. She is going to defend the girls and children we're talking about. I ask the House to have confidence in her," Nyamai said.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed added to the debate by controversially suggesting that the Gender Ministry should be led by a man, insisting he would better serve the opposite gender.

"If you asked me, the Minister for Gender should be a man because gender cuts across. A man would have ensured that gender parity is properly mainstreamed. Women are given opportunities to deal with their matters, but they don't take it seriously," he remarked.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah acknowledged that Cheptumo's remarks were unfortunate but noted that she had since apologized on her social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo raised a constitutional concern regarding Geoffrey Ruku's participation in House proceedings despite his nomination to a Cabinet post.

"Article 152 is clear that a Cabinet Secretary shall not be a Member of Parliament. Hon. Ruku should not have come to the House. His presence today raises questions about the separation of powers between Parliament and the Executive," Amollo said.

Ichung'wah and Junet Mohamed countered the objection by citing a prior ruling by former Speaker Justin Muturi, which allows elected MPs to continue serving until they are officially sworn in as Cabinet Secretaries.