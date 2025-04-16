Zimbabwe: Uhuru Bash - Medical Services Ready

Government has assured the public that comprehensive emergency health services will be in place for the Independence Day celebrations scheduled for this Friday in Gokwe, with a massive crowd of over 60 000 people expected.

Preparations are already underway at Nembudziya Hospital, including the deployment of air ambulances and 10 ground ambulances, as well as the extension of a hospital ward to increase medical capacity.

The deployment of air ambulances follows the recent acquisition of Russian-made Ansat and Mi-17 helicopters, part of a deal initiated by President Mnangagwa to enhance the accessibility of quality healthcare for patients within the public health system.

Discovery Ambulance Services, which is currently running the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme, is also already on the ground to mitigate potential disasters during the 45th Independence Celebrations.

In an interview, Dr Freddy Mhondiwa, Medical Director of Helidrive Zimbabwe, confirmed that the company's air medics and pilots are fully prepared to provide emergency medical services.

"Air ambulance services will be deployed on April 17th and 18th to support two key community events," he said. "On April 17th, it will be on standby during a children's party, providing emergency medical coverage if needed.

"On April 18th, we will be positioned to support the 45th Independence Day celebrations, ensuring rapid medical response capabilities are available throughout the event."

According to Civil Protection Unit director Nathan Nkomo, the district is expected to experience a significant influx of people, posing a disaster risk.

"We must prepare to avert emergencies and respond effectively to restore the dignity of victims and survivors. We are thankful to Discovery Ambulance Services and other players for coming in to assist at this hour of need," he said.

Discovery Ambulance Services Founder and CEO David Munowenyu confirmed their deployment in Gokwe.

"We came to Gokwe two months ago and offered free basic first aid training to over 100 youths. The idea was to equip them with knowledge of how to respond to an emergency or a disaster. This week we are training 300 more in partnership with various Government departments.

"We are giving roadside cover to respond to emergencies while we are also offering first aid to everyone coming to the event," he said.

"We provided free basic first aid training to over 100 youths two months ago and are currently training 300 more in partnership with various government departments. Our role includes providing roadside cover for emergencies while equipping attendees with essential first aid knowledge."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday last week, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said a mortuary and other health facilities were being prepared for the event.

"Concerning health and wellness, the following services, among others, have been mobilised for the celebrations: 10 emergency health management teams; 10 ambulances; an air ambulance, and emergency kits. A VIP ward, isolation centre and 16 telemedicine centres have been established," Dr Muswere said.

"Construction of a mortuary and extension of a ward are already underway at Nembudziya Hospital."