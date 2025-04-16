Zimbabwe: Govt's Ban On Vendors Fueled Human Rights Abuses - Report

The recent ban on illegal vending by the government and local councils led to widespread human rights violations and economic distress, the latest Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) report has revealed.

According to ZPP, implementation of the ban triggered violent confrontations between vendors and the police.

In Chegutu, Masvingo, Mutare, Chinhoyi and Chipinge, law enforcement operations involved indiscriminate beatings, property destruction, and the unlawful confiscation of goods.

"Vendors, most of whom are unemployed citizens, including graduates and former formal workers, rely heavily on informal trade for daily survival. The restricted trading hours, compounded by abrupt and violent crackdowns by both municipal and national police, have devastated their ability to earn a living, leading to serious violations of economic and social rights.

"On March 26 in Chegutu, riot police descended on vendors late at night, brutally assaulting both men and women and arresting informal traders and taxi drivers. Witnesses reported terrifying scenes of people being beaten in public places. In Masvingo CBD, a woman selling vegetables collapsed after her entire stock was taken, lamenting that her grandchildren would go without food and that she would fail to pay rent - an illustration of how deeply this crackdown affects basic human dignity and the right to livelihood.

"Violent encounters between police and informal traders intensified, with council police in Harare and other areas such as Chinhoyi and Mutare being attacked by desperate vendors. In one case, ZRP officers in Chegutu West beat a taxi driver and damaged his vehicle, provoking a crowd to retaliate by throwing stones", said the report.

Despite vendors facing violent encounters with the local authorities, in Chipinge, the municipal police are reportedly demanding US$30 bribes to release the vendors' confiscated wares.

"In Chipinge, council security reportedly demands bribes of USD 30 to return confiscated goods-further evidence of corruption and exploitation of the vulnerable. The impact on human rights is grave.

"The right to work, to livelihood, to be free from inhuman and degrading treatment, and the right to due process are all being systematically violated. The brutal suppression of informal traders undermines constitutional guarantees and places already marginalised citizens in even more precarious conditions", reads the report.

ZPP urged the government to address the situation by providing vending spaces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These incidents not only reflect growing public frustration but also expose the dangers of militarised, heavy-handed policing in civilian economic spaces. Moreover, these operations have no accompanying plan to provide alternative livelihoods or spaces for vending.

"Authorities have failed to construct adequate marketplaces despite repeated vendor requests, choosing instead to criminalise survival strategies.

"Instead of addressing the root causes of economic hardship, authorities are weaponising poverty, turning low enforcement into instruments of fear and repression. The policing strategy, rather than protecting communities, is fueling social unrest and deepening the crisis of legitimacy faced by local and national institutions.

"ZPP therefore urges the government and local authorities to ensure there is a sustainable dialogue between informal traders on one hand and law enforcement on the other hand, informed by a rights-based approach that respects human dignity, fosters inclusive economic participation, and restores public trust," added the report.