Kenya: Gender CS Hanna Cheptumo Apologises for Femicide Remarks, Vows to Lead Fight Against GBV

16 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bernard Momanyi

Nairobi — Gender Cabinet Secretary nominee Hanna Cheptumo has apologised for her controversial remarks on femicide made during her vetting, saying she takes full responsibility and is committed to protecting the rights and lives of women in Kenya.

Cheptumo, who was approved by Members of Parliament on Wednesday, said her comments were regrettable and did not reflect her beliefs or intentions. "In the course of my interview, I made a comment in response to a question on the murder of women in AirBnBs. I would like to take this opportunity to take accountability for this statement and to clarify my position."

During her vetting, Cheptumo drew public criticism after appearing to downplay the surge in femicide cases reported across the country in recent months. Her remarks sparked outrage from civil society groups and women's rights advocates who demanded a retraction and apology.

On Tuesday, Cheptumo pledged to be on the frontline in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV), noting that one of her top priorities as Cabinet Secretary would be to strengthen protection systems for women and girls.

"I commit to working with all stakeholders to ensure we create a safer Kenya for women. I will lead this fight from the front," she said.

Her approval by Parliament now paves the way for her formal appointment by President William Ruto.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.