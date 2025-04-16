South Africa: Department Prepares for Imminent Water Release From Pongolapoort Dam

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) says it is preparing for the imminent release of water from the Pongolapoort Dam in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

This follows weeks of heavy rainfall that have caused several dams in the region to exceed their capacity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said the Pongolapoort Dam has reached 97.97% of its capacity due to continuous inflows to the dam from the upstream Upper Pongola River Catchment due to weeks of heavy rainfall that have caused the dam to exceed its capacity.

"The releases are part of Pongolapoort Dam standard operational rules and the overall dam safety protocols on uncontrolled water releases to maintain dam safety and prevent potential risks associated with overcapacity.

"Water release is a necessary measure to ensure the structural integrity of the dam and safeguard surrounding communities from the dangers of dam failure. If the current inflows persist, the dam will spill over the uncontrolled spillway by Wednesday,16 April 2025," the department said.

The department noted that inflows are unpredictable and may change at any time.

"For instance, the current inflows may significantly increase resulting in an uncontrolled water release before the anticipated time. On the contrary, inflows may significantly reduce, thereby delaying the uncontrolled release.

"Currently, the inflow exceeds the outflow, and the dam level continues to rise steadily. It is for this reason that the communities are notified of the imminent release through the uncontrolled spillway to ensure preparedness and safety," the department explained.

The department warned that the increased outflow into the Pongola River will raise water levels, potentially affecting low-lying areas, floodplains, low-level bridges, and agricultural activities.

Residents downstream have been advised to remain vigilant, as the release may lead to localised flooding.

Communities in and around Jozini and Makhathini Flats - Welcome, Hlazane, Mboza, KwaShukela, Mzinyeni, Skhemelele, KwaLulwane, Bhekabantu, Mamfene, Shemula, Hlokohloko, Madonela, and Ndumo - are urged to exercise extreme caution during, and after the water release.

The department said the engagements with the Lower Pongola Water User Association representing water users and communicates in the riparian of the river, are ongoing, to keep stakeholders informed regarding the department's emergency preparedness plan.

The department reiterated that the Pongolapoort Dam remains a vital infrastructure for water management and flood control. It said it would continue to monitor the dam's performance, including inflow rates, to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the dam.

This proactive approach highlights the importance of balancing water storage with safety, ensuring the well-being of communities and the environment, while maintaining the dam's functionality.

"The DWS follows operating rules and procedures when releasing water from dams necessitated by floods as a result of heavy rains and will gradually implement the releases in line with the established flood management protocols in coordination with the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Provincial Disaster Management Centres (PDMCs), and affected local municipalities.