South Africa: Agreement to Strengthen Fight Against HIV, TB and Cervical Cancer

The Department of Health and Unitaid have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to reinforce their commitment to tackling HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and cervical cancer.

The agreement also strengthens the resilience of African health programmes through the regional production of health products.

Unitaid is a global health agency that drives innovation to end pandemics and promote access to the best health solutions hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to a joint statement, the renewed partnership will focus on curbing HIV and TB by introducing game-changing, innovative health products.

The initiatives include lenacapavir, a biannual injectable option for HIV prevention, as well as shorter treatment regimens for drug-resistant TB.

In addition, there is a focus on eliminating cervical cancer by enhancing access to screening and preventive treatment.

Efforts will also be made to strengthen health responses by increasing regional manufacturing of diagnostic tests and treatments.

South Africa has been at the forefront in the fight against HIV and TB, making significant progress in providing access to testing, treatment and care for millions of people.

However, the country continues to face major health challenges with the highest number of people living with HIV in the world - over 7.5 million - and one of the highest TB burdens.

Meanwhile, cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related mortality among women in the country.

To address these challenges, the department and agency have emphasised the need for ongoing investment in innovation to ensure access to high-quality, effective, and affordable health products and services.

"Together with Unitaid, we have pioneered breakthroughs in HIV and TB. Building on this success, we are expanding our cooperation to realise our goal to eliminate cervical cancer and strengthen our capacity to produce essential health products at scale," said the Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

Meanwhile, Unitaid Deputy Executive Director Tenu Avafia said South Africa's leadership in introducing game-changing health products has been instrumental in advancing many of Unitaid's most successful initiatives.

"In line with the Lusaka agenda, we are deeply committed to supporting South Africa in addressing health inequities and delivering innovative and accessible health solutions to all," Avafia added.

This agreement builds on the successful partnership between Unitaid and South Africa, established in 2018.

This partnership played a key role in accelerating access to health innovations such as HIV self-tests, an array of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) options, shorter TB prevention regimens, and shorter, less toxic treatments for drug-resistant TB.

The new agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Health Working Group meeting held in Zimbali, outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal in March this year.

South Africa's G20 presidency emphasises the need for equitable solutions and collaborative approaches to address the health challenges of the 21st century through universal health coverage.