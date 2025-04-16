South Africa: Hawks Rescue Kidnapped American Pastor

A 45-year-old American citizen, reportedly a local pastor who had allegedly been kidnapped and held at a safe house in KwaMagxaki in Gqeberha, has been rescued, following a shootout between police and his alleged captors, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

This follows a multi-disciplinary law enforcement operation led by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, on Tuesday, 15 April 2025.

The operation followed verified intelligence wherein a coordinated team comprising the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks, the Anti-Gang Unit, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team and other key law enforcement partners, moved swiftly to the identified location in the Eastern Cape.

As officers approached the house, they observed a vehicle on the premises. Upon seeing the police officers, the suspects inside the car allegedly attempted to flee the scene and opened fire on the team.

"The officers responded with tactical precision, leading to a high-intensity shootout in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded. The victim was found inside the same vehicle from which the suspects had launched their attack. Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in an excellent condition.

"This operation demonstrates the critical importance of inter-agency collaboration and timely intelligence in tackling serious organised crime. The Hawks commend the bravery and professionalism of all officers and support personnel involved in securing the victim's safe return," said the Hawks in a statement.

The Hawks also extended their appreciation to law enforcement, the public, international partners, both local and international media whose support and vigilance were instrumental in this success.

"As investigations continue, we respectfully request privacy for the victim and his family as they navigate this period of recovery."

Anyone with credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111 or submit tips anonymously via the MySAPS App.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the operational team for their courage, discipline and tactical excellence under fire.

He also thanked senior government officials for their visible and personal support during this critical period, reaffirming that such united efforts send a strong message to those who threaten the safety and sovereignty of our nation.