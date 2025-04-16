East Africa: Open Letter Urging Oman Govt to Stop Financial, Diplomatic Support for EACOP

document

Letter to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

April 15, 2025

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

The Sultan of Oman

Government of Oman

Subject: Urgent Concerns Regarding Potential Omani Involvement in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project

Your Majesty,

We, the undersigned, are environmental and human rights civil society organizations dedicated to promoting environmental conservation, a just transition away from fossil fuels, and the protection of human rights in Uganda, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), both within our countries and beyond.

We appreciate your leadership and the enduring trade benefits our countries have shared since the 17th century. In the same spirit, we acknowledge recent efforts toward realizing Oman's Vision 2040, which aims to enhance state investments both locally and internationally by strengthening investment ties between the Sultanate of Oman and the global business community. In addition, the Vision document aims to diversify the revenues of Oman and to enhance the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP.

Unfortunately, these efforts risk being undermined, as we have recently learned that the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) is in discussions with the government of Oman to secure significant investment to address funding deficits in the oil and gas sector, particularly for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

Your Majesty, according to international expert reports, there is no room for new oil developments if the world is to uphold the Paris Agreement and avoid catastrophic warming and more extreme climate change. Expanding oil production in Uganda, Tanzania, and the DRC as well as globally will come at the expense of the well-being of present and future generations.

While we acknowledge Oman's dedication to fostering international partnerships and promoting economic growth, we urge you to reconsider any planned or ongoing discussions regarding any financial or logistical support for Uganda and Tanzania's current and future oil activities, which pose significant risks to our countries environmental, social, and economic well-being.

We further note that Oman has been a pioneer in aligning their financial systems with the principles of Islamic Banking and Finance, which emphasize ethical investment, social justice, and environmental stewardship. These principles, rooted in Shariah, prohibit investments that cause harm (Darar) to people or the environment and encourage sustainable development (Maqasid al-Shariah). Supporting the EACOP project, which has been widely criticized for its environmental and human rights violations, would contradict these Islamic Finance principles and undermine Oman's leadership in ethical finance.

We further note that Uganda is set to participate in the East Africa Trade and Investment Expo, scheduled for April 16–17, 2025, in Muscat, Oman. This Expo seeks to ethically promote trade and collaboration between East Africa, including Uganda, and Oman, aligning with the shared goal of strengthening economic ties between the two regions. The event presents valuable opportunities for trade in key industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, clean energy, construction, technology, and consumer goods. We encourage you to engage with the Ugandan government and companies on these ethical and valuable opportunities, and to refrain from engaging with the oil sector.

Your Majesty, the project we are referring to is a highly destructive project around which hundreds of civil society organizations both locally and globally have come together to oppose under the Stop EACOP campaign. Since 2016, 34 international commercial banks, 30 insurance and reinsurance companies, and 4 Export Credit Agencies (ECAs) from Europe, Asia, and the United States have refused to finance or insure the project. Chinese financial institutions recently approached by the Ugandan government for funding are also yet to make a final decision on providing support.

As a result, Uganda's Minister of Energy has repeatedly acknowledged that the project has failed to reach full financial closure due to widespread withdrawals by financial institutions. It was reported on March 26th that the EACOP project finalized a first tranche of external financing, reportedly valued at $1 billion, which is less than half of the $3 billion debt financing initially sought. As such, we believe the project developers will seek further debt financing from other sources, including the Omani state or financial institutions.

It would be a betrayal of trust and the strong historical ties between the government of Oman and the people of Uganda and the region if Omani financial institutions were to support this controversial project. Such an investment would also contravene the principles of Islamic Finance, which emphasize the protection of life (Nafs), wealth (Mal), and the environment (Bi'ah). Below, we outline the key reasons why.

About the EACOP project and our concerns

The EACOP is a planned 1,443 km pipeline that is expected to be constructed and run from oil fields in Western Uganda to the port of Tanga in Tanzania. The pipeline is expected to transport 216,000 barrels of crude oil per day to export markets at peak production.

If constructed, the EACOP will be the longest electrically heated crude oil pipeline in the world. A recent report (2024) by EGI documented the impacts of EACOP in Uganda, and Tanzania, as well as the Kingfisher Oil Projects in Uganda and the Oil Field Development (MKB11) in the DRC. Documented evidence indicates that these projects have resulted in severe health and environmental damage, mass displacement, the destruction of biodiversity, extrajudicial killings, the militarization of communities, and extreme gender-based violence against women and children. This is entirely in contradiction with Islamic Law and Islamic Economic principles.

The EACOP poses immense climate change, environmental, biodiversity and human rights risks as discussed below:

Human rights violations: The EACOP project developers, which include TotalEnergies, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) as well as the Ugandan and Tanzanian governments, have reportedly perpetrated human rights abuses against the project affected persons (PAPs). Currently, under the leadership of TotalEnergies, the project developers are acquiring approximately 5,172 hectares of land including 1,109 and 4,063 hectares in Uganda and Tanzania respectively. This land is being compulsorily acquired from over 86,000 people from over 13,292 project-affected households (PAHs) in Uganda and Tanzania. The compulsory land acquisition processes have caused gross human rights violations, key among which is putting land use restrictions on the PAHs. For instance, the EACOP-affected households were stopped from using their land to grow perennial food and cash crops from 2018 and 2019. The restrictions continue to date and have resulted in, among others, food insecurity, income loss, and school drop-outs especially amongst girls. Moreover, the project is being implemented through coercive means. PAHs are denied the opportunity to give informed consent during the land acquisition, and those with grievances are either arrested or threatened with court action when they seek the project developers' intervention.

A 2023 report by Human Rights Watch documented cases of land grabbing, forced evictions, and inadequate compensation for communities displaced by oil-related developments. In addition, a 2024 report by Climate Rights International about the CNOOC-operated Kingfisher project documented forced evictions; inadequate or non-existent compensation for land and other assets; coercion and intimidation in the land acquisition process; loss of livelihoods; reduced standards of living and impoverishment; labor rights violations; and sexual and gender-based violence.

These actions violate the Islamic principles of justice (Adl) and the prohibition of exploitation (Zulm). Islamic finance emphasizes fair treatment and the protection of individuals' rights, particularly those of vulnerable communities.

(b) Violation of land laws: In addition, the project proponents have failed to pay prompt, fair and adequate compensation to the affected households, contrary to Uganda's 1995 Constitution as well as the IFC Performance Standard 5. This violation has not only caused psychological distress and household poverty but will also prevent the PAHs from replacing all the land that they lose, contrary to the IFC Performance Standard 5. Further, complaints of low compensation rates are rampant. Overall, the quality of life of the PAHs has deteriorated due to the EACOP project and should the project proponents be allowed to displace the tens of thousands of PAHs, the affected people's lives will worsen. It is notable that the social impacts of the project undermine progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDGs 1, 5, 8, 10, 14, 15, and 16.

Furthermore, the failure to provide just compensation contradicts the Islamic principle of fair exchange (Bay' al-adl), mutual consent in (Bay' bi taradi) a transaction and the prohibition of unjust enrichment (Riba). Islamic finance requires that all transactions be conducted with transparency and fairness.

Environmental and biodiversity impacts: Furthermore, the environmental footprint of the EACOP project is huge. Protected areas such as national parks, game reserves, forests, Ramsar wetlands, lakes, rivers, marine ecosystems at the Indian Ocean in Tanzania and others will be irreversibly affected by the EACOP project. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the EACOP will pass through nearly 2,000 sq. km of protected areas, a quarter of which are habitats for endangered species such as chimpanzees and the African elephant. Notably, the majority of the oil which will be transported by the EACOP will be extracted from Murchison Falls National Park (MFNP), one of Uganda's oldest, largest and most visited national parks.

We note that Islamic teachings emphasize the protection of the environment (Hifz al-bi'ah) as a form of stewardship (khilafah). Supporting a project that causes irreversible harm to ecosystems would contradict the Shariah's principles.

Already, oil exploration activities in Uganda's protected areas such as MFNP have had negative impacts on biodiversity and community livelihoods. During the public hearing on the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report on the Tilenga project in November 2018, communities in Nwoya district, which neighbours MFNP in Uganda, reported that since oil exploration activities started in the park, elephants have increasingly raided communities' gardens and this situation has persisted till this day. According to testimony provided by affected communities, in the last one year elephants and other animals destroyed over 3,000 acres of food crops in Nwoya and Bullisa district. In addition, due to oil pressures in the eco-sensitive and biodiverse Albertine Graben in Uganda, habitats for chimpanzees such as Bugoma forest are being degraded to make way for oil and gas activities.

The habitat loss has led to increased human-wildlife conflicts with chimpanzees attacking and killing children, whereafter communities have also carried out retaliatory attacks. This has put biodiversity conservation at risk. The project sponsors have not properly assessed all of the risks related to biodiversity and wildlife impacts and human-wildlife conflicts as several experts have noted that the EACOP ESIA report is inadequate and not fit for purpose.

Islamic principles call for the preservation of life and biodiversity, as all creation is considered a trust (Amanah) from Almighty Allah. Supporting projects that harm ecosystems, destroy habitats, or endanger species is seen as a violation of the Almighty Allah trust, as it goes against the ethical obligation to preserve the natural world. By adhering to these principles, Islamic finance encourages sustainable development that respects the environment and its inhabitants.

Water and food security risks: Nearly a third of the EACOP will be constructed through the Lake Victoria basin. Lake Victoria is the second largest freshwater lake in the world and the largest inland freshwater lake in Africa. Up to 40 million people in East Africa rely on the lake to meet their water needs. In addition, the lake provides 39.9% of the fish catch in Uganda. These facts make Lake Victoria an important resource for water, food and economic security. It is notable that the fisheries sector contributes 3% of Uganda's GDP and is one of the country's top foreign exchange earners. Because of the EACOP project, the lake's important water, food and economic security roles are at risk due to potential oil spills.

Islamic finance prioritizes investments that enhance food and water security, as these are essential for human dignity and survival (hifz al-nafs). Financing a project that jeopardizes these resources is inconsistent with these ethical and Shariah values.

Climate change risks: African countries have been disproportionately affected by the climate change crisis. Furthermore, the February 2022 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report confirms that the climate crisis has been largely caused by the burning of fossil fuels. When burnt, the oil transported by the EACOP will result in the production of over 34.3 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions per year at peak production.

Furthermore, the 2024 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) underscores more directly than ever the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The International Energy Agency also concluded in its 2023 Net Zero by 2050 roadmap that there is no more room for new oil and gas projects within the goals of the Paris Agreement, and that energy security can be established from the already existing fields. Yet, EACOP is pulling in the opposite direction and will, at peak production, be expected to carry 216,000 barrels of crude oil per day to international markets. Financing such projects undermines Oman's and all other countries' commitments under the Paris Agreement to contribute to global efforts to avoid more devastating consequences of climate change.

Already, Uganda is one of the most vulnerable and least prepared countries to address climate change impacts. The 2021 Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative Index listed Uganda as the twelfth most vulnerable country to climate change and 49th least prepared to deal with its impacts.

Islamic finance encourages investments that mitigate harm and promote sustainability. Thus, supporting fossil fuel projects contradicts the principle of avoiding harm (darar) and undermines global efforts to combat climate change.

Cross-border impacts: The EACOP project impacts will not only be felt in Uganda and Tanzania but in Kenya and the DRC as well. Lake Victoria is shared by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. Any impacts on the lake will affect all the aforementioned three East African states. Further, some of the oil that will be transported by the EACOP will be extracted from Lake Albert. Lake Albert, which is Uganda's second largest lake and Africa's seventh largest, is shared between Uganda and the DRC. Forty-six percent (46%) of the lake is found in Uganda while 54% is found in the DRC. The lake provides employment to millions of fishers in Uganda and the DRC. The lake's important roles including that of providing water to communities including in the DRC stands to be compromised because of oil spills.

(h) Economic risks: Uganda's high indebtedness has been exacerbated by borrowing to invest in the EACOP as well as the oil and gas sector in general. As of June 2023, Uganda's public debt was Shs97.499 trillion ($25.3 billion), which is 52% of the country's GDP. This is already above the IMF threshold of 50 percent debt to GDP ratio, making it unsustainable. Economic experts have already expressed fear that Uganda could experience the oil curse due to borrowing for the oil sector. Worse, the climate change impacts arising from the burning of fossil fuels are already hurting the Ugandan economy. These costs are expected to rise with Uganda's Ministry of Water and Environment noting that the climate change costs in Uganda could rise to 10% of Uganda's GDP by 2100. Investing in the EACOP adds to the climate risks African countries like Uganda, Tanzania and the DRC are already facing, and undermines our resilience to deal with climate impacts. Moreover, the fossil investments in our countries undermine a Just Transition to renewable energy, for which we have enormous potential and which provides our countries with a sustainable future.

Further, Islamic finance discourages excessive debt and uncertainty (gharar) and encourages investments that promote long-term economic stability and shared prosperity. Oman's support for a project that will exacerbate burgeoning public debt stands contrary to these standards.

Legal and reputational risks: Due to the alleged violation of Ugandan, East African Community (EAC), French and international laws or treaties by the EACOP project, the project's proponents have been sued in Ugandan, East African and French courts. Any financial institution that supports the project could face legal challenges and reputational risks.

Furthermore, International laws and frameworks, such as the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), emphasize the need for states and corporations to avoid contributing to human rights abuses and environmental harm. Oman's potential support for Uganda's oil projects could raise questions about compliance with these principles. Additionally, Article 4 of the Paris Agreement calls on all parties to pursue low-carbon development strategies, which is directly contradicted by investments in fossil fuel infrastructure.

Our Appeal to the Government of Oman

We strongly urge Your Majesty and the Government of Oman to:

1. Publicly rule out any financial or diplomatic support for the EACOP and related projects: Given the significant environmental and human rights concerns surrounding the project, it is crucial that Oman take a clear stand in opposition to any support for its development. By doing so, Oman will demonstrate its commitment to good relations with the Ugandan people, respect for human rights and responsible investment practices in alignment with Islamic financing and banking principles.

2. Encourage sustainable investments in Uganda, Tanzania, and DRC that align with global climate goals and respect human rights. Instead of supporting the oil and gas sector, Oman can play a pivotal role in promoting investments that support the transition to a green economy in the region. Investments in sectors like renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-friendly infrastructure will contribute to long-term prosperity while safeguarding the environment and the rights of local communities.

3. Promote renewable energy alternatives that foster long-term economic stability and environmental protection in the region. By supporting renewable energy projects, Oman can help transform East Africa's energy landscape. Solar, wind, and mini hydroelectric power can provide sustainable, affordable energy, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and creating a more resilient economy for future generations.

Your leadership in prioritizing sustainable development and ethical investment will not only strengthen Oman's reputation on the global stage but also align with principles of Islamic Finance, which emphasize justice, stewardship, human dignity, survival of lives (hifz al-nafs), and well-being of all creation of Almighty Allah

We remain available for further discussion in this matter to promote responsible investment practices in the region.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We would appreciate your response by April 25, 2025.

Yours Sincerely,

Signatories

African CSO Partners

Environment Governance Institute

East African Crude Oil Pipeline Host Communities

Africa Institute for Energy Governance

Youth for Green Communities

Organization for Community Engagement

Trinity Marian Actions on Sustainable Environment Initiative

GreenFaith Africa

Climate Clock

Innovation Pour Le Developpement Et La Protection De L'environnement

Gestion Des Ressources Naturelles Et Environnement Sain

Synergie Des Jeunes Pour Le Developpement Et Les Droits De L'homme

Centre De Recherche Pour L'environnement, Democratie Et Les Droits De L'homme

Programme D'integration Et Developpement Des Peuples Pygmee

Bureau D'ecologistes Impacts Environnementaux

Federation Des Comites De Pecheurs Individuels Du Lac Edourd

Alerte Congolaise Pour L'environnement Et Les Droits De L'homme

Forum Des Amis De La Terre

Dynamique Des Femmes Juriste

Green Leone

Scientist Rebellion

Extinction Rebellion Sierra Leone

Association Globale pour l'Environnement et le Climat

AbibiNsroma Foundation

Generation Consciente pour l'Environnement et la Culture

National Association of Professional Environmentalists

Volta Regional Youth Parliament

Centre D'education Pour La Protection De L'environnement Et Le Developpement Durable

Synergie Ukingo Wetu

Aide Action Pour La Paix

Groupe D'appuia La Tracabilite Et A La Transparence Des Ressources Naturelles

Cooperative Des Pecheries De Virunga

Solidarité pour la Réflexion et Appui au Développement Communautaires

Green Conservers

Women On Environment Mission

Foundation for Ecological Preservation

Natural Justice

Students Against EACOP

Forêts Communautaires pour le Développement Rural

Congo Biodiversity Conservation Network

Fondation VISEKE

Synergie des Ecologistes pour la Paix et le Développement

Synergie des Vanniers et Amis de la Nature

Programme d'Intégration et Développement des Peuples Pygmée

Forêts pour le Développement Intégral

Association d'Entraide Pour Le Développement Intégral de la Femme

Association Coopérative Vie Future

Don't Gas Africa

Africa Finance Watch

Africa Climate Movement Building Space

Quest For Growth and Development Foundation

EARTHCARE FOUNDATION

KIGOMA DEVELOPMENT ORGANISATION

Center for Conservation and Ecoenergy Initiative

Strategic Response on Environmental Conservation

Africa

Activists for climate justice initiative

Signed in Solidarity with African Partners