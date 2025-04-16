Nigeria: Social Media Is Terrorist Organisation, Says Sultan of Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, has described social media as a "terrorist organisation," citing its role in spreading false information and inciting unrest.

Speaking during the 7th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers' Council in Maiduguri, Borno State, the monarch urged security agencies to treat social media platforms with the same seriousness as other threats to national security.

"Social media is one terrorist organisation," the Sultan said. "Somebody can sit in the comfort of their home and formulate stories and you will consider that it is true. Social media is a terrorist organisation that we must deal with. Security agencies must deal with this terrorist organisation called social media."

He also condemned the ongoing violence and killings in Plateau and other parts of the country, calling on political leaders and security agencies to take urgent and decisive action.

"Our coming together as traditional rulers in the North, I believe, we have more than 86 in the North. We will speak with one voice to say 'enough is enough' of this senseless killing of innocent people across the North and the country," he said.

The Sultan criticised the repeated issuing of condemnation statements without results and emphasised the need for practical steps to end the violence.

"We, the traditional rulers, feel bad and saddened when our people are killed by people we don't know. It's high time we worked harder, talked to ourselves and in a closed-door meeting, discuss it. We shall advise our political leaders, they are at the helm of affairs and we will work with them," he concluded.