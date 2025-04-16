Nigeria: Breaking - Obasa's Removal As Lagos Assembly Speaker Was Illegal, Court Rules

16 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Agbo

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, the court voided all proceedings and resolutions of the Assembly of 13 January, the day Obasa was removed from office.

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja has declared the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in January, illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, the court also voided all proceedings and resolutions of the House of Assembly of 13 January, the day Mr Obasa was removed from office.

Mr Obasa, who was reinstated in March following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, a former governor of the state, had filed the suit challenging his ouster.

He had named the House of Assembly and Mojisola Meranda, who was appointed Speaker following his removal, as defendants.

Wednesday's judgement reinforces his reinstatement, giving the political intervention that saw to his return to office a legal footing.

