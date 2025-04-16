Nigeria: Gunmen Wearing Army Uniform Abduct Entrepreneur

The suspected kidnappers are yet to contact the victim's family.

The police command in Akwa Ibom State has confirmed the abduction of an entrepreneur in Eket, Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified as Dennis Ajah, was reportedly abducted on his business premises at 94 Afaha Eket Road, Eket on Thursday, 10 April.

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Wednesday.

He said the victim was abducted by three gunmen wearing army uniforms, who drove him away in Toyota Camry around 9 p.m. to an unknown destination.

"The case was reported to the police and effort is ongoing to get the victim released as soon as practicable," Mr Azare said.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the victim's business premises, reports that his shops were not opened, apparently because of the incident.

NAN learnt that the victim is a wholesaler and deals in rice, beans, garri, and guinea corn, among other items.

A family source told NAN on the condition of anonymity that the abductors had yet to contact the victim's relations for ransom at the time of filing the report.

NAN reports that Mr Ajah's abduction was the second major case in Eket this year.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with government officials, entrepreneurs, and even students and clerics or just anyone as targets.