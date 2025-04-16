Nigeria: Gunmen Wearing Army Uniform Abduct Entrepreneur

16 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong and Agency Report

The suspected kidnappers are yet to contact the victim's family.

The police command in Akwa Ibom State has confirmed the abduction of an entrepreneur in Eket, Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, identified as Dennis Ajah, was reportedly abducted on his business premises at 94 Afaha Eket Road, Eket on Thursday, 10 April.

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Wednesday.

He said the victim was abducted by three gunmen wearing army uniforms, who drove him away in Toyota Camry around 9 p.m. to an unknown destination.

"The case was reported to the police and effort is ongoing to get the victim released as soon as practicable," Mr Azare said.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the victim's business premises, reports that his shops were not opened, apparently because of the incident.

NAN learnt that the victim is a wholesaler and deals in rice, beans, garri, and guinea corn, among other items.

A family source told NAN on the condition of anonymity that the abductors had yet to contact the victim's relations for ransom at the time of filing the report.

NAN reports that Mr Ajah's abduction was the second major case in Eket this year.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with government officials, entrepreneurs, and even students and clerics or just anyone as targets.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.