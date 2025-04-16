Nigeria: Security Operative Shoots Woman Dead in South-East

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, happened on Tuesday evening at the popular Ibeto Junction in Nnewi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A yet-to-be-identified security operative has shot a woman dead in Anambra State, Nigeria's South-east.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened on Tuesday evening at the popular Ibeto Junction in Nnewi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

Heavy gridlock often occurs at the junction, according to sources familiar with the area.

Although the identity of the security operative was unclear at press time, this newspaper reliably gathered that the operative is a member of Agunechemba, a newly formed security vigilante outfit in Anambra State.

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, signed the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill 2025 into law in January, establishing the Agunechemba as a vigilante group in the state.

The governor said the vigilante outfit would help check growing insecurity in the South-eastern state.

How it happened

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the incident happened when the operative was shooting in the air to clear a serious gridlock in the area.

The operative and his colleagues were driving in their vehicle but like other residents, were trapped in the gridlock prompting them to fire shots to clear the road, Ikechukwu Okoye, a witness said.

"A bullet consequently hit a woman who was walking along the area and she died," Mr Okoye said.

Police speak

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, confirmed the development in a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Wednesday.

Mr Orutugu identified the deceased woman as Chiamaka Okeke.

The police chief said the state command was already in contact with leaders of the security outfit to identify the operative and ensure that justice was served.

He described the suspect as "a trigger-happy security operative," but did not mention that he is a member of the Agunechemba vigilante outfit.

"Investigations are currently ongoing and further developments would be communicated," he stated.