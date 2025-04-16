Khartoum — The London conference organized exactly two years after the outbreak of the Sudanese civil war on 15 April 2023, to try to put an end to the conflict, ended without a final declaration.

The conference was convened by the United Kingdom, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), France and Germany, and was attended by foreign ministers and high-level representatives of Canada, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Qatar, South Sudan, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Uganda and the United States of America, together with high-level representatives of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the United Nations (UN).

However, the absence of the two opposing forces--the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Mohamed Hamdan "Hemeti" Dagalo--has severely limited the prospects for progress. The organizers of the conference said that this year's participants pledged more than $1 billion to Sudan and its neighbors. This figure includes $590 million from the EU and its member states and $158 million from the United Kingdom.

The final declaration that was supposed to address the formation of a contact group to mediate between the parties, fell through due to differences between Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, according to The Guardian. The first two support General al-Burhan, while the third are suspected of siding with Dagalo. The latter, coinciding with the London conference, proclaimed once again yesterday, April 15, the formation of an alternative government to the one led by General al-Burhan, calling it a "Government of Peace and Unity, the true face of Sudan."

Dagalo described the administration as "an alliance between the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, civil society, humanitarian organizations, and youth movements." He also emphasized that the RSF government aims to unify Sudan by committing to providing education, healthcare, and essential services throughout the war-torn country, and not only in the territories they control.