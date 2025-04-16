Tanzania Increases Mental Health Centres to 701 Nationwide

Dodoma — IN a bid to address the growing challenge of mental health among young people and the general population, the Tanzanian government has increased the number of centers providing counseling and mental health services to 701.

The initiative aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma associated with mental health issues across the country.

Responding to a question from Special Seats MP, Lucy John Sabu, on April 16, 2025, in Parliament in Dodoma, Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Godwin Mollel, said the services are offered in regional referral hospitals and at the Mirembe Psychiatric Hospital. He explained that the services include counseling and public awareness campaigns designed to help young people and other community groups cope with mental health challenges.

Dr. Mollel added that the government has trained a total of 2,840 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, to recognize and address non-communicable diseases, including mental health disorders. These efforts are intended to extend the reach and efficiency of mental health services to more citizens.

Additionally, the government has established a Customer Service Center accessible through the free phone number 115, allowing citizens to receive mental health advice via phone. This step is aimed at reducing stigma, improving accessibility to services, and enabling early intervention.

In conclusion, Dr. Mollel noted that the government has also established 1,561 youth-friendly service centers across all regions through the National Accelerated Investment Agenda (NAIA) for Adolescents and Youth. These centers offer mental health services in environments tailored to the needs of young people. He emphasized that the government remains committed to investing in mental health services to ensure that every Tanzanian receives timely and appropriate support.