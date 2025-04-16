Lindi — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the managers of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to conduct regular inspections of all bridges and culverts along the country's major roads to prevent potential damage caused by the ongoing heavy rains.

The directive was issued today, April 16, 2025, during his visit to inspect ongoing bridge rehabilitation works in the areas of Matandu and Somanga-Mtama in Kilwa District, Lindi Region, along the Dar es Salaam-Lindi Highway, which has been severely affected by the rains.

"After every heavy rainfall, ensure you verify that the width and structure of the bridges and culverts remain safe. The funds allocated for rehabilitation must be used appropriately," stressed the Prime Minister.

In addition, he instructed the TANROADS Regional Manager in Lindi to work day and night to ensure that all areas affected by flooding are repaired and restored to normal as quickly as possible.

Prime Minister Majaliwa also assured residents of Lindi and Mtwara regions that the government has already disbursed funds for the reconstruction and repair of road sections damaged by the ongoing rains.

He added that the government has a long-term plan to completely reconstruct the Dar es Salaam-Lindi-Mtwara road to a higher standard, with the current bridge construction being the initial phase of this strategic project.

"We have allocated funds to construct 100 kilometers of road. The goal is to avoid patching and instead rebuild all the problematic sections entirely," said the Prime Minister.