Kenya: KRA Waives Sh158bn in Unpaid Taxes for 2.9mn Taxpayers

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has waived Sh158 billion in penalties, fines, and interest for 2.9 million taxpayers under a tax amnesty program, which was launched in December last year.

The initiative, which will end on June 30, 2025, has seen the taxman collect Sh10.9 billion in principal tax payments.

According to KRA, the Tax Amnesty Programme is meant to provide an opportunity for taxpayers to clean their tax records by offering waivers on penalties, interest, and fines for tax debts accrued up to December 31, 2023.

"This initiative is part of KRA's broader efforts to foster voluntary compliance and provide relief to taxpayers burdened by past debts," KRA said in a statement.

"It offers a unique chance to settle tax matters on favourable terms and to move forward on a clean slate."

However, the program is exclusive of tax debts arising from January 2024.

"Taxpayers with ongoing tax disputes are encouraged to resolve the disputes through the Alternative Dispute Resolution framework (ADR) to ensure a swift resolution before the amnesty timeline lapses," added the taxman.

"KRA encourages all taxpayers to act promptly and take advantage of the tax amnesty before the 30th June 2025 deadline."