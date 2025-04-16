Nigeria: Lagos Govt Revives Historic Fanti Carnival to Celebrate Afro-Brazilian Heritage

The highly anticipated cultural celebration will take place on Easter Sunday, 20 April

The Lagos State Government, through its Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in partnership with the Brazilian Consulate in Lagos and Robert Taylor Media, has announced the return of the Lagos Fanti Carnival.

The highly anticipated cultural celebration will occur on Easter Sunday, 20 April, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island.

First held in the late 19th century by Afro-Brazilian returnees of Yoruba descent, the Lagos Fanti Carnival remains one of the city's most cherished cultural traditions.

Rooted in a blend of samba rhythms, Catholic influences, and street theatre, it reflects the resilience and creativity of a community rebuilding its identity after the transatlantic slave trade.

Shared history

At a press briefing held at the Brazilian Consulate, Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, described the carnival as a powerful expression of shared history and identity.

"The Lagos Fanti Carnival is more than a spectacle--it is a vibrant, living expression of our collective history," she said.

"It is a celebration of the resilience, identity, and creative spirit of Afro-Brazilian returnees who blended samba rhythms, Catholic influences, and street performance into what evolved as the Fanti Carnival."

She highlighted the Ministry's commitment to preserving Lagos' heritage through initiatives such as the citywide heritage plaque program.

The plaques, embedded with QR codes, aim to preserve and share the stories of significant sites and traditions that shaped the city's cultural landscape.

Mrs Benson-Awoyinka also commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his continued support.

"The revival of the Lagos Fanti Carnival is a testament to the Governor's enduring commitment to celebrating our heritage and fostering inclusive cultural development. His leadership has been instrumental in repositioning Lagos as a global cultural hub," she noted.

Brazilian Consul General, Ambassador Manuel Innocencio del Lacerda Santos Jr., reinforced the deep historical ties between Nigeria and Brazil.

"Our two nations are bound by a shared history, culture, cuisine, and spirit. The Fanti Carnival is a powerful reminder that the bond between Brazil and Nigeria is not just historical--it holds immense promise for future collaborations across trade, education, technology, and more," he said.

He added that Yoruba cultural influence remains visible in Brazil's cuisine and spiritual traditions, noting,

"There's no doubt that a Brazilian can feel completely at home in Lagos."

Urban planning expert Peter Richie of IconGeo unveiled the official parade route and historical maps showing the importance of the Brazilian Quarters in Lagos.

"As we evolve this heritage celebration, we must ensure it becomes a tool for inclusion, education, and community pride," he said.

Kola Peregrino, president of the Brazilian Descendants Association, applauded the government's efforts and reaffirmed the group's commitment to cultural preservation and awareness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, expressed appreciation to dignitaries, partners, and the media, calling for robust coverage and public participation.

Major attractions

This year's carnival will feature three significant attractions: an Afro-Brazilian Food Showcase, a Heritage Art Exhibition, and the grand parade. Each element will blend traditional heritage with modern Lagos creativity--through music, fashion, dance, storytelling, and cuisine.

The event is expected to draw over 10,000 in-person attendees and more than 50,000 livestream viewers and generate more than 2 million digital impressions globally. It also highlights the energy and talent of Lagos' youth--designers, dancers, musicians, and artists reimagining cultural traditions for a new generation.

In the run-up to the event, organisers will offer behind-the-scenes glimpses of rehearsals, costume creation, and community gatherings.