Mauritius: Prime Minister - National Agency for Drug Control Bill, a Decisive Step Towards a Drugs-Free Mauritius

The National Agency for Drug Control Bill represents a crucial step in fulfilling our commitment to fight against this blight which is posing a significant threat to the health, security, and future of our nation and which has taken on the proportions of a severe epidemic, said the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, yesterday during the second reading of the Bill at the National Assembly.

This Bill will establish the National Agency for Drug Control as the apex body responsible for addressing all aspects of drug control in Mauritius and Rodrigues through the reduction of supply, drug use prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and harm reduction in a balanced approach.

According to the Prime Minister, it is not just a legal framework that is being presented but a vision for a safer Mauritius, free from the devastating impact of this deadly threat. He recalled that the Government Programme clearly states that the fight against drug trafficking and use will be one of the main priorities of this Government.

Dr Ramgoolam reiterated the implementation of bold measures to end the suffering of families with an unflinching resolve to deal with this major societal scourge while underlining the need for a distinction between victim of drug abuse and the trafficker. Government, he added, is proposing a fully integrated strategy actionable by an Agency that will bring together various public bodies, all under one roof, to combat drug trafficking, provide rehabilitation and support families of victims of drug abuse.

The legal provisions in respect of trafficking, consumption and treatment of drug addicts will be reviewed to cater, amongst others, for differentiated treatment of traffickers and consumers, stated the Prime Minister.

"Unless means are found to stop the decline and decay we have witnessed for a lost and wasted decade, every one of our children is put at risk", he said. We must all bear the responsibility of playing our part in defeating the social poison, and in that battle each of us, is on the front line, Dr Ramgoolam added.

While recalling that most of the drugs available in Mauritius come from the sea and it is a fact that the country cannot deal with the drug problem in isolation, he pointed out. To combat on a broad range of illegal activities on the high seas and enhance the Regional Maritime Security architecture, Mauritius benefits from the assistance of countries like India, the United States and France, said the Prime Minister.

In a bid to reinforce maritime surveillance, a National Maritime Information Sharing Centre will be set up with the invaluable support of the Government of India, he announced. The Centre, which is already under construction, will be fully equipped to monitor, analyse and report all vessels undertaking illicit activities in our Exclusive Economic Zone. Moreover, with the assistance of the Government of Japan a new coastal surveillance system will be installed to replace the old one.

Speaking about the National Coast Guard, Dr Ramgoolam said that its operation is being thoroughly reviewed to ensure that information gathered regionally is used in an optimal way. Furthermore, the Police and the Customs will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to enable them to undertake their mandate in a more effective manner.

The Prime Minister called on Government institutions, law enforcement agencies, non-governmental organisations, and the community at large to work hand in hand for the fight against drugs cannot be won in isolation.

"The National Agency for Drug Control Bill 2025 is not merely a piece of legislation; it is a national commitment. It represents our collective resolve to safeguard the future of our youth, protect our communities, and ensure that Mauritius does not fall victim to the far-reaching consequences of drug abuse", concluded Dr Ramgoolam.