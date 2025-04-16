Congo-Brazzaville: Congo's $2b Sounda Hydropower Project Postponed Amid Energy Crisis

16 April 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Congo-Brazzaville has suspended the launch of its largest energy infrastructure project, the 600 MW Sounda hydroelectric dam, initially set to begin construction in January 2025
  • Government spokesperson Thierry Moungalla confirmed the delay at a press briefing but did not offer a new timeline
  • The dam was expected to nearly double Congo's generation capacity, currently at 720 MW, much of which is lost due to outdated infrastructure

Congo-Brazzaville has suspended the launch of its largest energy infrastructure project, the 600 MW Sounda hydroelectric dam, initially set to begin construction in January 2025. Government spokesperson Thierry Moungalla confirmed the delay at a press briefing but did not offer a new timeline. The $2 billion project is now on hold indefinitely.

The dam was expected to nearly double Congo's generation capacity, currently at 720 MW, much of which is lost due to outdated infrastructure. In cities like Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire, power outages are increasingly common.

The government has not disclosed the cause of the postponement. Observers cite potential issues including funding delays, technical disagreements, and logistical hurdles. The silence has fueled public concern amid worsening electricity shortages. The project, if completed, could reshape the country's power sector and meet growing energy demand in urban areas. For now, the delay underscores deeper governance challenges in major infrastructure execution.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

The indefinite suspension of Congo's Sounda dam project underscores longstanding structural issues in energy sector governance. Initially estimated to deliver 600 MW and nearly double the country's power supply, the project was seen as a critical solution to urban blackouts and aging infrastructure. However, lack of transparency around the delay raises questions about project management, financing, and political will. With growing electricity demand in cities and mounting public frustration, the postponement highlights the urgency of reforming Congo's power sector--particularly the distribution network and contract oversight. Observers stress the need for clearer policies, reliable timelines, and stronger accountability mechanisms. Without these reforms, future infrastructure promises risk meeting the same fate. The Sounda dam, once symbolizing energy stability, now reflects broader uncertainty about Congo's ability to deliver on key development goals in the face of rising urbanization and electricity demand.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.