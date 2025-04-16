Zimbabwe: Police Out in Full Force to Curb Lawlessness - Says Commissioner-General Ahead of Independence Day and Easter Holidays

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba has warned motorists defying road rules and regulations that officers manning roadblocks will arrest all errant drivers and impound their vehicles.

In a statement ahead of the Independence Day and Easter holidays, Mutamba urged all road users to prioritise safety and a peaceful environment characterised by law and order.

"As the nation approaches the Easter and Independence holidays, a time of joy, reflection, and family gatherings, l urge everyone to prioritise safety and responsibility," said the police chief.

"The ZRP remains committed to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for all. To achieve this, l call upon every citizen to play their part in upholding law and order. My office has made adequate arrangements for safety and security of Independence commemorations gatherings at national, provincial and district levels.

"Our beloved citizens are enjoined to avoid night travelling to curb road traffic accidents and also to utilise vehicles which have been certified fit, insured and registered."

Mutamba said police commanders across the country have been instructed to take punitive action against unlicensed buses and pirate taxis, commonly known as mushikashika that operate without required licenses or permits to ensure road safety.

"As a result, no pirate taxis or buses with no permits will be allowed to pass through police checkpoints and roadblocks. Police officers on deployment will impound all unroadworthy and defective vehicles and arrest any driver found to be driving under the influence of alcohol," the commissioner-general warned.

Crime and traffic awareness campaigns, stop and search operations shall be carried out to combat armed robberies, murder, rape, stocktheft, drugs and substance misuse cases.

Mutamba called on parents and guardians to monitor children to curb drug and substance misuse during the merry-making period.

He also appealed to citizens to report any drug peddlers and havens. Unlicensed liquor outlets were also not spared from Mutamba's watchful eye.

"ZRP will also ensure that liquor outlets fully comply with the provisions of the Liquor Act Chapter 14:12. To this end, all unlicensed liquor outlets and shebeens will be closed while the operators will be arrested for the law to take its course. Licensed liquor outlets should stick to stipulated operating times."

The public was urged to avoid stashing large amounts of money in order to curtail cases of armed robberies.

"In order to minimise chances of robbery cases, the public is again advised not to carry or keep large sums of money at home or business premises. Companies are reminded not to share information on financial transactions or status with each and every employee. This will assist to curtail the leakage of information to criminals," said Mutamba.