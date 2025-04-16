Zimbabwe: Zim Business Expo - Home Link Pvt Expands Real Estate Footprint With New Residential Developments in Harare and Bulawayo

Home Link Private Limited (Pvt) is expanding its business portfolio, with the construction of estates in Harare and Bulawayo taking shape.

Established in 2004 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Home Link Pvt has, through its subsidiary Home Link Properties, ventured into ambitious housing projects in the country's largest cities.

In Harare, imposing flats are emerging in Crowborough under the Home Link Heights development.

The construction project, expected to be completed by mid-year, shows potential to become a prestigious residential complex.

Home Link's Property Sales and Mortgaging Manager Bridgette stated that upon completion, owners will receive title deeds for their units.

"Upon completion, which we expect by 30 June 2025, once we obtain compliance, beneficiaries can receive sectional titles. This is the beauty of Home Link--we aim to offer titled properties to our customers," she said.

Home Link Heights consists of six blocks of three-storey flats, with each unit containing two bedrooms. The company also plans to include amenities such as a backup borehole and an expanded playground within the gated compound.

Bridgette added that the project caters to low-income earners through a five-year instalment payment plan.

"Our flats are priced at US$68,200, inclusive of VAT. For those with cash, a one-off payment is an option, but we also offer flexible terms. Buyers can place a 20% deposit and pay the outstanding balance over five years at a 15% annual interest rate. The deposit itself can be paid in instalments over three months," she explained.

During a visit by NewZimbabwe.com and the Zimbabweans in the Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO), contractors were still working on the remaining flats, which were at the secondary level of construction.

HomeLink will be exhibiting at the South Africa- Zimbabwe Business Expo on May 24 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The event organised by ZIDO fosters strong connections between local and international businesses, investors, and professionals.

Expanding Portfolio

Since its establishment in 2004, Home Link's portfolio has grown significantly, complementing its financial services with a construction division.

Another ongoing project, Home Link Estates, is located 28 kilometres outside Harare's Central Business District (CBD). The stands are currently being serviced, with completion expected by 30 May this year.

Home Link has introduced a two-tier payment plan, with medium-sized stands priced at US$34.50 per square metre and smaller ones at US$28.75 per square metre.

Keith Dubugwane, Home Link's Assistant Marketing Manager, stated that the company's mandate is to provide a comprehensive package of services to its diverse clientele.

"Our mission is to offer unmatched value through property development and sales, mortgage lending, money transfers, microfinance, and foreign currency trading. We add value to vacant land by installing tarred roads, water, and sewage systems," he said.