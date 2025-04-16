Zimbabwe: Zim Business Expo - Home Link Pvt Expands Real Estate Footprint With New Residential Developments in Harare and Bulawayo

15 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

Home Link Private Limited (Pvt) is expanding its business portfolio, with the construction of estates in Harare and Bulawayo taking shape.

Established in 2004 by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Home Link Pvt has, through its subsidiary Home Link Properties, ventured into ambitious housing projects in the country's largest cities.

In Harare, imposing flats are emerging in Crowborough under the Home Link Heights development.

The construction project, expected to be completed by mid-year, shows potential to become a prestigious residential complex.

Home Link's Property Sales and Mortgaging Manager Bridgette stated that upon completion, owners will receive title deeds for their units.

"Upon completion, which we expect by 30 June 2025, once we obtain compliance, beneficiaries can receive sectional titles. This is the beauty of Home Link--we aim to offer titled properties to our customers," she said.

Home Link Heights consists of six blocks of three-storey flats, with each unit containing two bedrooms. The company also plans to include amenities such as a backup borehole and an expanded playground within the gated compound.

Bridgette added that the project caters to low-income earners through a five-year instalment payment plan.

"Our flats are priced at US$68,200, inclusive of VAT. For those with cash, a one-off payment is an option, but we also offer flexible terms. Buyers can place a 20% deposit and pay the outstanding balance over five years at a 15% annual interest rate. The deposit itself can be paid in instalments over three months," she explained.

During a visit by NewZimbabwe.com and the Zimbabweans in the Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO), contractors were still working on the remaining flats, which were at the secondary level of construction.

HomeLink will be exhibiting at the South Africa- Zimbabwe Business Expo on May 24 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The event organised by ZIDO fosters strong connections between local and international businesses, investors, and professionals.

Expanding Portfolio

Since its establishment in 2004, Home Link's portfolio has grown significantly, complementing its financial services with a construction division.

Another ongoing project, Home Link Estates, is located 28 kilometres outside Harare's Central Business District (CBD). The stands are currently being serviced, with completion expected by 30 May this year.

Home Link has introduced a two-tier payment plan, with medium-sized stands priced at US$34.50 per square metre and smaller ones at US$28.75 per square metre.

Keith Dubugwane, Home Link's Assistant Marketing Manager, stated that the company's mandate is to provide a comprehensive package of services to its diverse clientele.

"Our mission is to offer unmatched value through property development and sales, mortgage lending, money transfers, microfinance, and foreign currency trading. We add value to vacant land by installing tarred roads, water, and sewage systems," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.