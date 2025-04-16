Ethiopia: Smart Traffic System Transforms Addis Ababa

Traffic landscape here in Addis is undergoing a significant transformation, with the Traffic Management Authority (TMA) reporting a marked decrease in traffic violations and a more efficient payment system since the full implementation of its Automatic Enforcement and Management System (AEMS) last month.

Launched in January, this technology-driven initiative is modernizing how the city manages its bustling traffic and addresses long-standing issues with parking services.

TMA Chief Director Kibebew Mideksa announced the impressive reach of AEMS, stating that the system has already registered over 740,000 vehicles and 1.1 million driver's licenses. Crucially, AEMS is also tackling the backlog of unregistered vehicles and licenses from regional administrations.

"This system represents a major leap forward in our ability to effectively manage Addis Ababa's complex traffic flow," Kibebew emphasized. He clarified that while AEMS streamlines processes for domestic drivers, foreign license holders will continue to be managed through the traditional paper-based system for traffic violations.

TMA Traffic Control Director Ayalew Atisa underscored the positive impact of AEMS on road safety and governance. "AEMS has demonstrably minimized traffic violations and introduced a new level of transparency to enforcement, thereby fostering a safer environment for both drivers and pedestrians," Ayalew explained. Beyond its primary function, the digital system has also yielded significant cost savings for the authority, reducing paper and printing expenses by over 17 million Birr.

Furthermore, AEMS proactively notifies drivers of outstanding fines, providing a 10-day window for payment to avoid accruing additional interest. This feature not only simplifies the payment process but also encourages timely compliance.

In a significant revelation, the TMA disclosed that over 600 million Birr in traffic violation fines had accumulated in the nine months preceding the full implementation of AEMS. The new system is expected to significantly improve the collection of these outstanding payments and prevent future accumulation through its automated tracking and notification features.

Despite the clear successes, the TMA acknowledged initial hurdles in the AEMS rollout, primarily stemming from the lack of integrated data between federal and regional driving license and vehicle registration databases. Addressing this data integration challenge will be crucial for the system's long-term effectiveness and comprehensive coverage.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 16 APRIL 2025