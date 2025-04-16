Rwanda: Nyanza Mayor Ntazinda Suspended

Nyanza District on April 15 announced that an extraordinary meeting of its council decided to suspend Erasme Ntazinda from serving as its Mayor "because of failure to fulfil his responsibilities effectively."

It indicated that the council took the decision based on the 2021 law governing the district.

Inama idasanzwe y'Inama Njyanama y'Akarere ka Nyanza yafashe umwanzuro wo guhagarika Bwana NTAZINDA Erasme ku nshingano zo kuyobora Akarere.@RwandaSouth @RwandaLocalGov pic.twitter.com/JbgUrmjync-- Nyanza District (@NyanzaDistrict) April 15, 2025

Article 11 provides that a district council has the powers to suspend a councillor or one of the members of the District Executive Committee in case of misconduct and failure to discharge his or her duties, and to establish administrative sanctions for persons having violated its instructions, in accordance with the law.

Ntazinda was re-elected Nyanza District mayor in November 2021. He was serving his second five-year term which was due to end in November 2026.