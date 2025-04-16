Rwanda: Nyanza Mayor Ntazinda Suspended

15 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Nyanza District on April 15 announced that an extraordinary meeting of its council decided to suspend Erasme Ntazinda from serving as its Mayor "because of failure to fulfil his responsibilities effectively."

It indicated that the council took the decision based on the 2021 law governing the district.

Inama idasanzwe y'Inama Njyanama y'Akarere ka Nyanza yafashe umwanzuro wo guhagarika Bwana NTAZINDA Erasme ku nshingano zo kuyobora Akarere.@RwandaSouth @RwandaLocalGov pic.twitter.com/JbgUrmjync-- Nyanza District (@NyanzaDistrict) April 15, 2025

Article 11 provides that a district council has the powers to suspend a councillor or one of the members of the District Executive Committee in case of misconduct and failure to discharge his or her duties, and to establish administrative sanctions for persons having violated its instructions, in accordance with the law.

Ntazinda was re-elected Nyanza District mayor in November 2021. He was serving his second five-year term which was due to end in November 2026.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.