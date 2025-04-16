Zimbabwe: Two New Ministers Pledge Hard Work

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke — TWO newly-appointed ministers were sworn in by President Mnangagwa yesterday and they immediately pledged to work hard to ensure the President's vision of an empowered upper-middle-income society that leaves no place and no one behind is attained.

The new ministers are Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu and Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Albert Nguluvhe.

They were sworn in at State House in Harare yesterday.

Minister Ndlovu has previously held the Primary and Secondary Education portfolio, and is the outgoing Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

She replaces Dr Sithembiso Nyoni who was relieved of her duties recently.

President Mnangagwa, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga (third from left), Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi (far left) and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (right) pose for a photograph with newly-appointed Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Dr Evelyn Ndlovu (second from left) and incoming Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Albert Nguluvhe (second from right) at State House in Harare yesterday. -- Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Speaking after the swearing in ceremony, Minister Ndlovu said she was geared to implement existing policies under her portfolio as tasked by the President.

"I am excited to be coming back to Cabinet and I am ready to work in that ministry. I have to look at the policies that are there, so that I can then come up with new ideas.

"I also want to examine the international agreements that we have, because we have got three critical areas that we should look at.

"We have sustainable development, which can only come if we address climate challenges that we are facing. So we will be looking at the climate change issues seriously," said Minister Ndlovu.

She promised to also look into the monitoring and evaluation of programmes that are running in various State entities that fall under her ministry.

On his part, Minister Nguluvhe, who replaced Minister Ndlovu as Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, pledged to bring development to the most marginalised areas in his province.

"I feel humbled by this appointment by the President. We are all aware of the President's Vision 2030 so what is important is that I have to follow that.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"His vision talks of leaving nobody and no place behind. I have to go back and make sure that those devolution funds we are receiving work towards ensuring that no place and no one is going to be left behind," he said.

Minister Nguluvhe, who is Beitbridge East legislator, has been driving massive infrastructure development in his constituency and is expected to lead more developmental projects in the whole province now.

He has previously praised the Second Republic for leading the massive infrastructural development of Matabeleland South Province since 2018.

The province now boasts many new clinics and schools while irrigation schemes such as Zhovhe are operating well, employing people and transforming their lives.