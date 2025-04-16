Rwanda: Trump Advisor Lauds Demobilisation Efforts At Mutobo Centre

Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump's Senior Advisor for Africa, on Wednesday, April 9, visited the Mutobo Demobilisation Centre in Musanze District where he commended ongoing efforts in the reintegration of former members of armed groups such as the FDLR.

Boulos visited the center, a day after he met with President Paul Kagame for discussion about regional security and US investments in Rwanda.

During his tour of Mutobo, Boulos was briefed on the country's inclusive demobilization and reintegration programme, which targets ex-combatants returning from armed groups based in DR Congo, including the FDLR, which is linked to the 1944 Genocide against the Tutsi and poses an existential threat to Rwanda.

"A key moment of the visit was an emotional encounter with phase 74 of ex-FDLR combatants," Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC), said in a statement on Wednesday.

Phase 74 comprises 79 individuals, the majority of whom are from the FDLR militia.

The US official "listened to their powerful testimonies and praised Rwanda's commendable efforts in demobilizing and rehabilitating former fighters," the RDRC said.

The FDLR, which is part of a coalition of the Congolese government fighting the AFC/M23 rebels, was founded by remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. More than one million lives were lost during the Genocide that lasted 100 days.

Rwanda has expressed concerns about the Congolese government support to the militia, which not only threatens its security but is also implicated in the persecution of Congolese Tutsi communities.

In early March, the AFC/M23 rebels, who now control the border cities of Goma and Bukavu, handed over 14 members of the FDLR captured in eastern DR Congo, including 'Gen' Ezechiel Gakwerere.

A member of the former Rwandan army (FAR), Gakwerere is linked to the murder of Rwanda's last queen, Rosalie Gicanda, who was killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in the former Butare Prefecture. His commander, Capt Ildephonse Nizeyimana, was convicted of genocide and sentenced to 35 years in prison by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

Last month, the Mutobo demobilization center officially discharged 47 former members of the armed group, who completed their first phase of the training.

Since 2001, more than 12,000 ex-combatants have been discharged from the Mutobo Centre and reintegrated into the society, according to the RDRC.

The centre provides former combatants with psychosocial support, vocational training, and civic education to facilitate their reintegration.

Other principal activities include general sensitization and counseling regarding civilian life, HIV/AIDS voluntary counseling and testing (VCT), provision for special needs for women and toddlers that might accompany them, socio-economic profiling, and support with basic needs while encamped, including catering services and basic health care.

Boulos, who is accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Corina

Sanders, told reporters on Tuesday in Kigali that the Trump administration supported peace in the Great Lakes Region and territorial integrity of all states.

His visit also comes amidst inflaming tensions between the Congolese government and the AFC/M23 movement.

Rwanda has expressed concerns about the Congolese army's collaboration with the FDLR, and the coalition's intended plan to attack the country as well as Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi's declared intention to topple Rwandan leaders.

DR Congo also accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, allegations the Rwandan government dismisses, maintaining that it put in place defensive measures to prevent the threats from panning out.

The US official stressed that a peaceful end to the decades-long conflict in DR Congo was needed for the region to utilize its economic potential.

On Wednesday, Boulos also toured Trinity Nyakabingo Mine, Africa's leading Tungsten producer located in Rulindo District, where he learned about the mine's growth plans.

He had visited Kigali Genocide Memorial and laid a wreath in honour of the more than 250,000 victims who are laid to rest there.