Somalia: President of Hirshabelle State Visits Sumadaalle Amid Intensified Campaign Against Al-Shabaab

16 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The President of Hirshabelle State, Ali Abdullahi Hussein (Ali Gudlawe), has paid a visit to the Sumadaalle area as part of ongoing efforts to accelerate and organize the military campaign aimed at eliminating the Al-Shabaab militants, commonly referred to as Khawaarij.

During his visit, President Ali Gudlawe held a strategic meeting with military commanders and local resistance leaders stationed in the area. The discussions focused on evaluating the current security situation and planning a coordinated offensive against the extremist group.

"I have full confidence in your strategy and training. With the will of Allah, we will overcome Al-Shabaab and their collaborators in the coming days," the President assured the gathered forces.

The Hirshabelle administration has reiterated its firm commitment to dismantling any power structures established by Al-Shabaab within the region.

President Gudlawe concluded his visit by expressing gratitude to both the military officers and local defense leaders for their bravery and dedication to restoring peace and stability in the region.

