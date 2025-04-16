Somalia: Djiboutian Troops Arrive in Beletweyne to Strengthen Security and Combat Al-Shabaab in Central Somalia

A new contingent of troops from Djibouti, part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (#AUSSOM), has arrived in Beletweyne, marking a significant step in enhancing security in central Somalia.

The troops will be deployed to Buula Burde and Jalalaqsi, two strategically important towns in the Hiiraan region, within the Hirshabelle State.

Upon arrival, Sector Four Commander, Colonel Said Waaberi, along with other senior military officials, welcomed the Djiboutian forces at Ugaas Khaliif Airport.

They emphasized the critical role these troops will play in supporting joint operations with the Somali National Army (#SNAForce) against the militant group Al-Shabaab and in ensuring the safety and stability of central Somalia.

The Djiboutian forces, as part of the African Union mission, are tasked with safeguarding key administrative hubs, airstrips, and vital supply routes in the region.

Their presence is expected to further bolster efforts to secure areas under threat from Al-Shabaab and contribute to the broader goal of restoring peace and order in Somalia.

This deployment underscores the continued commitment of the African Union and its member states to assist Somalia in its fight against terrorism and to stabilize the region, ensuring that critical infrastructure remains protected and accessible.