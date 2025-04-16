Somalia: Ambassador of Somalia to Switzerland and Austria Presents Credentials to Unov Director-General, Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Somalia's Ambassador to Switzerland and Austria, Khadra Ahmed Dualeh, has on Thursday officially presented her credentials today to Ms. Ghada Waly, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV).

The ceremony marked a key milestone in enhancing Somalia's multilateral relations and fostering stronger collaboration with UN institutions.

During the formal meeting, Ambassador Khadra expressed her deep appreciation for the ongoing support extended by the United Nations to Somalia's development efforts. Both parties engaged in comprehensive discussions centered around advancing mutual cooperation, exploring new areas of partnership, and reinforcing existing frameworks that support Somalia's national priorities.

Ambassador Khadra emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration in areas such as governance, rule of law, socio-economic development, and capacity building, highlighting the Somali government's commitment to inclusive growth and peacebuilding.

She underscored Somalia's readiness to work closely with UN agencies based in Vienna to ensure the successful implementation of joint initiatives that contribute to long-term stability and development.

Ms. Ghada Waly, in turn, welcomed the ambassador and reiterated the UN's continued dedication to supporting Somalia's aspirations for peace, progress, and institutional resilience.

She praised Somalia's efforts in navigating complex challenges and reaffirmed the role of the UNOV in promoting dialogue, international cooperation, and development assistance in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The presentation of credentials not only formalizes Ambassador Khadra's role as Somalia's Permanent Representative to UNOV but also sets the stage for deeper diplomatic engagement and renewed momentum in Somalia's partnership with key international stakeholders.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to foster constructive dialogue, expand collaborative efforts, and explore innovative approaches to development cooperation that reflect the evolving needs and ambitions of the Somali people.