Liberia: 'This Campaign Shows What Women Are Up Against'

A metal box, wrapped in a multi-color lappa, stood as a focal point, a small opening inviting donations. A blue lappa draped the table, around which women gathered, their voices still resonating from a passionate press statement read by one of them.

One key message in the press statement was "Women Too Deserve to Lead. The message was a rallying call for the lone female candidate in the upcoming senatorial by-election in Nimba County. Edith Gongloe-Weh, the lone female candidate, is among six male colleagues--Torbor Farngalo, B. Mack Gblinwon, George Gonpu, Richard Tingban, Garrison Yealue, and Samuel Kogar--vying to replace deceased senator Prince Johnson.

"This is our box. This is where we will put our money," said Victoria Koiquah, who contested in 2023 as the only female for the senatorial seat in Montserrado County and is a member of the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Gongloe-Weh, a three-time contestant, will be appearing on the ballot box for the fourth time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. With more than 308,000 registered voters in Nimba County, the women of Liberia are cautioned. Most of them are former aspirants, and politicians know that money is essential to elections, so they have launched a fundraising campaign to raise US$10,000 for Gongloe-Weh.

From Tuesday, April 15, 2025, to Friday, April 19, women will gather at the Fish at the Invincible Park, Fish Market, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm daily to donate to hire more poll watchers who will protect the ballot boxes. As a former superintendent, Gongloe-Weh was seen on the ballot boxes for the first time in 2011, the second time in 2014, and in 2020, vying for the senatorial seat against the then-Representative Jeremiah Koung, for the senatorial seat. This time, her contenders include Torbor Farngalo, B. Mack Gblinwon, George Gonpu, Richard Tingban, Garrison Yealue, and Samuel Kogar.

"This campaign has shown us what women in politics are up against. From harmful online attacks to traditional power used to exclude, we know these tactics too well. But this time, we refuse to be silent," Naomie Tulay Solanke, Executive Director, Community Health Initiative, reading the group statement, said.

The women believe Gongloe-Weh's representation among her fellow male constants has inspired many women and girls across the country, prompting their campaign to support her.

"We are women from across Liberia. We come from towns and villages, markets, and ministries. And today, we are coming together to say with one voice, Edith Gongloe-Weh deserves a seat at the table."

For them, Gongloe-Wehbeing on the ballot box shows that she is standing not just for herself-- "but for every girl who dreams of leadership, for every woman who has been told 'you can't', and for every citizen who believes democracy should reflect all of us."

"We have seen what happens when women are excluded from decisions that shape our lives--laws don't protect us, budgets don't include us, and leadership doesn't reflect us. That is why we -- women from all corners of Liberia -- are standing behind Edith Gongloe-Weh in the Nimba County by-election. She is the only woman candidate in the race, and her campaign represents a rare and powerful opportunity to shift the balance toward fairness, respect, and inclusion."

Prominent women, including Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine Dennis, joined the women at the rally. She clarified that none of the women gathered at the event or participating in the fundraiser intends to benefit any personal gain from Gongloe-Weh.

"Representation is powerful. Even if she was on UP ticket, I would support her because this generation of women has never seen a female senator of Nimba since Catherine Cummings in the 80s, and this generation must try to change that," Moriah Yeakula-Korkpor, a civil rights lawyer and native of Nimba, said in her Facebook post.

Emmauel Yartoe, chairman of the Gongloe-Weh campaign team, speaking on the Spoon Live Show on Sunday, April 13, 2025, said the fundraiser is intended to recruit more poll watchers and pay them well, who will guide their ballot boxes to avoid being bribed by another candidate.

"My duty is to make sure we count our votes and protect our ballots," he said while announcing that they already have over 500 volunteers.

Former Montserrado County senatorial contestant Victoria Koiquah, who is also a member of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), recalling her experience during the 2023 election, she said, "I ran in the 2023 election, and I know what I went through as a woman.

She called on everyone, including the women of Nimba County, to vote for Gongloe-Weh. "We are here to support Edith and are calling everyone."