Southern Africa: CAF/Cosafa Women's League Development Workshop Underway

16 April 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

An online CAF/COSAFA Women's League Development Workshop is under way and will be staged over two sessions, providing stakeholders from across the region with the opportunity to engage and acquire knowledge across a range of key subjects.

Forty-two participants from across COSAFA's 14 Member Associations are taking part in the workshop, which has been developed by COSAFA's Head of Women's Football, Violet Jubane.

The workshop got under way on Tuesday with expert speakers on Women Football Strategy, Club Licensing and Professionalization, and Match-day Preparation and Administration and Planning for Competitions.

The workshop continues on Wednesday with Player Pathways, Grassroots & Youth Development, Safety and Security Management and Safeguarding.

There will be a break for Easter before the workshop resumes on April 22-23, touching on subjects such as Social Media and Digital Platforms Management, Sponsorship and Marketing Strategies and Media Relationship Management.

The final day will have presentations from FIFA, as well as Proper Medical & Health Practices and Player Registration Systems and Database Management.

The workshop is a continuation of COSAFA's drive to elevate the standard and professionalism of women's football across the Southern African region, having made huge strides in recent years.

