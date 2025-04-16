Eritrea: Safer Blood for All - Eritrea Launches a National Haemovigilance System

Building upon significant strides in the capacity and coverage of the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), Eritrea has taken a crucial step to fortify blood safety with the official launch of its National Haemovigilance System. The landmark ceremony took place on April 09, 2025, at the Orotta National Referral Hospital's Conference Hall in Asmara, marking a significant stride towards enhancing the safety and quality of blood transfusion practices nationwide.

The event, a collaborative effort between the National Blood Transfusion Service and the National Medicines and Food Administration, drew a diverse and engaged audience. High-ranking officials from the Ministry of Health attended the occasion, underscoring the government's commitment to this crucial initiative. Members from both organizing bodies were also present, alongside representatives from blood establishments spanning all six regions of Eritrea, demonstrating the nationwide scope of this undertaking. Many healthcare professionals, the frontline guardians of patient wellbeing, attended the launch.

Blood transfusion is a lifesaving intervention and a vital component of the healthcare system. However, this life-saving intervention is not without risk. Adverse reactions, transmission infections, and other incidences are possible risks of blood transfusion. Therefore, introducing measures to enhance the safety, quality, and efficacy of blood and blood products becomes necessary in enhancing patient safety.

Haemovigilance, the systematic monitoring and evaluation of transfusion-related adverse events, is essential for identifying, understanding, and preventing these events, ultimately enhancing patient safety. It includes monitoring, reporting, investigating, and analyzing adverse events related to the donation, processing, and transfusion of blood and taking action to prevent their occurrence or recurrence. In recognition of this need, the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) and the National Medicines and Food Administration (NMFA) initiated a joint collaboration aimed at the safety monitoring of blood and blood products. As such, a National Haemovigilance system was established.

The primary objectives of the launch were multi-faceted. Firstly, it aimed to foster a shared understanding among all involved parties regarding the critical role and purpose of a national haemovigilance system. Secondly, the event focused on promoting the practical implementation of the system, laying out a clear roadmap for its rollout nationwide. A significant emphasis was placed on creating a culture of reporting, actively working to eliminate any hesitations, and encouraging transparency in documenting adverse transfusion events. Finally, the launch sought to foster seamless collaboration and communication between healthcare providers, hospital blood banks, and the national regulatory bodies. Dr. Yohannes Tekeste, Medical Director of the National Blood Transfusion Service, officially opened the workshop. Dr. Yohannes welcomed participants and provided an overview of the NBTS by providing the structure, operations, and key functions, including blood collection, processing, storage, and distribution. He also highlighted the center's goal, strategic objectives, achievements, and challenges.

An overview of the National Medicines and Food Administration was also provided by Mr. Iyassu Bahta, Director of the National Medicines and Food Administration. Mr. Iyassu's presentation detailed the roles and responsibilities of the national regulatory authority in Eritrea concerning medicines and food safety, highlighting its interaction with the blood transfusion service. Mr. Iyassu further oriented participants with the workshop's objectives and expected outcomes.

The workshop then delved into the core topic of haemovigilance with a presentation on haemovigilance terminologies. This session, presented by Mr. Natnael Russom from the NMFA, defined key terms and concepts for understanding and participating in haemovigilance activities. As a member of the NMFA, I also highlighted the importance of haemovigilance. The presentation emphasized the role of haemovigilance in improving blood safety, preventing adverse transfusion reactions, and enhancing the quality of the blood transfusion process.

A significant portion of the workshop was dedicated to blood transfusion-related adverse reactions and their management. Ms. Senet Awelkier from the NBTS presented the different types of adverse reactions that can occur during or after blood transfusion, their clinical manifestations, and the appropriate strategies for immediate management. A discussion session followed, during which participants provided their comments, questions, and areas for improvement regarding the presentations, and presenters provided appropriate feedback.

Building upon this, Mr. Selomon Eyob from the NBTS conducted a session investigating blood transfusion-related reactions. This presentation outlined the procedures and protocols for thoroughly investigating adverse reactions to identify the root causes and implement preventive measures. The workshop also addressed the practical reporting aspects with a presentation on the channels and timelines of reporting blood transfusion-related adverse reactions. This session, presented by Mr. Nahom Yacob, detailed the established pathways for reporting adverse events and the expected timeframes for such reporting within the national system. The workshop concluded with a presentation by Dr. Mulugeta Russom from the NMFA on the governance and coordination mechanism of the national haemovigilance system in Eritrea. This session described the organizational structure, the responsibilities of different stakeholders, and the mechanisms in place for effective coordination and oversight of haemovigilance activities at the national level.

The event was not merely a formal declaration but a dynamic and interactive event, significantly enriched by the active engagement of participants. Throughout the workshop sessions, attendees contributed valuable comments, posed insightful questions, and offered practical recommendations based on their diverse experiences and perspectives within the Eritrean healthcare system. This atmosphere of active participation fostered a collaborative learning environment, demonstrating a strong collective commitment to strengthening blood safety and ensuring the successful implementation of the national haemovigilance system. The enthusiastic involvement of healthcare professionals and stakeholders underscored the shared understanding of the importance of haemovigilance and a proactive approach to its establishment in Eritrea.

The workshop provided a comprehensive overview of the NBTS and NMFA, established a foundational understanding of haemovigilance principles, and outlined the operational framework for reporting and governing the national haemovigilance system in Eritrea. Dr. Yohannes Tekeste then officially closed the event. Dr. Yohannes emphasized that this initiative promises to enhance the quality and safety of blood transfusion practices, ensuring the advancements made in the NBTS's capacity and coverage are paralleled by an equally robust system for safeguarding the precious gift of blood.

The Haemovigilance System Launching Ceremony was not just an inauguration but an intensive educational and collaborative endeavor. By equipping healthcare professionals and key stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and frameworks, Eritrea has laid a strong foundation for a national haemovigilance system that promises to significantly enhance the safety and quality of blood transfusions, ultimately safeguarding the health of its citizens.