Somalia: Al-Shabaab Captures Key Somali Town in Bold Offensive

Adan Yabaal — Al-Shabaab militants seized the strategically vital town of Adan Yabaal in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region on Wednesday, launching a pre-dawn assault that overwhelmed government forces and marked the group's most significant territorial gain since a major Somali offensive began in mid-2022.

The attack commenced at dawn, with insurgents striking from multiple directions, triggering fierce clashes with Somali troops and local clan militias, security sources and eyewitnesses said. Intense gunfire persisted for hours, though disrupted communications have obscured precise casualty counts.

Situated 245 km north of Mogadishu, Adan Yabaal has been a cornerstone of Somali military operations since its recapture from Al-Shabaab in December 2022. The town's loss underscores the militants' enduring capacity to challenge government control.

Al-Shabaab's media arm claimed dominance over the town and its environs, a claim yet to be independently confirmed. Two security officials verified that government forces and allied militias withdrew under relentless militant pressure.

The assault exposes vulnerabilities in Somalia's counterinsurgency efforts, despite support from international partners. As skirmishes continue, further details remain limited.