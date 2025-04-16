Somalia: Al-Shabaab Captures Key Somali Town in Bold Offensive

16 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Adan Yabaal — Al-Shabaab militants seized the strategically vital town of Adan Yabaal in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region on Wednesday, launching a pre-dawn assault that overwhelmed government forces and marked the group's most significant territorial gain since a major Somali offensive began in mid-2022.

The attack commenced at dawn, with insurgents striking from multiple directions, triggering fierce clashes with Somali troops and local clan militias, security sources and eyewitnesses said. Intense gunfire persisted for hours, though disrupted communications have obscured precise casualty counts.

Situated 245 km north of Mogadishu, Adan Yabaal has been a cornerstone of Somali military operations since its recapture from Al-Shabaab in December 2022. The town's loss underscores the militants' enduring capacity to challenge government control.

Al-Shabaab's media arm claimed dominance over the town and its environs, a claim yet to be independently confirmed. Two security officials verified that government forces and allied militias withdrew under relentless militant pressure.

The assault exposes vulnerabilities in Somalia's counterinsurgency efforts, despite support from international partners. As skirmishes continue, further details remain limited.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.