Nigeria: Magistrate's Absence Stalls Amac Chairperson's Arraignment for Certificate Forgery

Although the case against the AMAC chairperson appeared on the day's cause list, it could not proceed due to the absence of trial Chief Magistrate Abdullahi Ilela.

The scheduled arraignment of the chairperson of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Maikalangu, over alleged certificate forgery was stalled on Wednesday at the Dutse Magistrates' Court in Abuja.

The matter was subsequently rescheduled for 24 April for Mr Maikalangu's arraignment. The council chair is the sole defendant in the case filed on 24 March and marked CR/DUT/324/25.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the direct criminal complaint was instituted by Awalu Mohammed, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member and an AMAC resident.

AMAC is the local government that hosts Nigeria's seat of power in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr Maikalangu was elected in 2022 as the chairperson of the local government on the platform of Nigeria's leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Mohammed, a member of Nigeria's ruling APC, alleged that Mr Maikalangu, on or about 8 January 2013, at the FCT Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Office in Abuja, submitted a forged first school leaving certificate from Festival Road Primary School {1983-1989} to the commission.

He alleged that the forged certificate was, among other submitted documents, included in his "INEC FORM C.F. 001, for counselorship position, knowing it to be forged and with intent that it may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine."

Mr Mohammed also alleged that the AMAC chairperson, on or about 8 May 2021, submitted a forged first school leaving certificate from LEA Model Science Primary School {1984-1989} at the INEC office in Abuja for election purposes.

He said the document was submitted alongside a court affidavit for statutory declaration of age and the court affidavit for correction of name on voter card, "knowing them to be forged and with intent that they may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine."

He accused the council chairperson of committing the offence of forgery contrary to Sections 362(a), 363 and 264 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Complainant's reasons for seeking chairperson's prosecution

In the verifying affidavit in support of the application, Mr Mohammed said he was duty bound to expose the commission of crime(s) by any person, including the defendant, public officials, agencies or institutions, howsoever described, whose acts could embarrass and dent the prestige and good name of Nigeria.

"Consequently, I have filed this direct criminal complaint against the defendant.

"I hereby verify the facts contained in this direct criminal complaint as true and correct to the best of my knowledge," he said.

According to him, the chairman, sometimes 2013 and 2021 in line with the requirement of the Electoral Act, submitted his sworn FORM EC9 (AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORT OF PERSONAL PARTICULARS - Particulars of persons seeking election to the councillorship (2013) and chairmanship (2021) positions, Abuja Municipal Area Council) to INEC in the FCT.

Mr Mohammed said upon his application, Mr Maikalangu's Certified True Copy (CTC) of Form EC9, containing his affidavit in support of personal particulars, was made available to him.

He said the CTCs of the necessary documents, including INEC Form 001 for Mr Maikalangu 's councillorship election {2013} and chairmanship poll {2021} and a report of investigation by the police to the Tribunal Secretary, FCT Area Council Election Tribunal, were equally handed to him.

He said the tribunal secretary issued to him CTCs of the chairman's form for nomination of councillorship in 2013 as well as chairmanship in 2021, INEC Forms 001, and other documents in the tribunal's custody relating to the fact in issue.

"Based on the response from the FCT High Court, I verily believe that the affidavit for correction of name, and the affidavit for declaration of age swear in by the defender was forged by the defendant.

"Based on the above differences between the two certificates, I verily believe that the defendant submitted a forged First School Leaving Certificate to INEC on or about sometime in 2013 and 2021," he alleged.

The complainant's lawyer, Job Israel, was present in court on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists shortly after adjournment, Mr Israel alleged that though the trial magistrate was earlier in his office in preparation for the day's sitting, he was invited by higher authorities.