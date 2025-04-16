Rwanda: Back-to-School Plan for Boarding Students Announced

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has released the official schedule for the return of boarding school students ahead of the third and final term of the 2024/2025 academic year, with learners countrywide expected to report back between April 21 and 24.

In a public notice issued on NESA's X, on April 16, a plan based on students' school locations was published. The institution urged parents and other guardians, and school administrators, to strictly adhere to the announced return to school dates so as to ensure a smooth and safe operation.

ITANGAZO KU NGENDO Z'ABANYESHURI BIGA BACUMBIKIRWA MU GIHE CYO GUSUBIRA KU ISHURI MU GIHEMBWE CYA III UMWAKA W'AMASHURI WA 2024/2025 pic.twitter.com/ro3gIk2Q8s-- NESA Rwanda (@NESA_Rwanda) April 16, 2025

Students whose schools are located in Ruhango, Gisagara, Ngororero, Musanze, Nyagatare, and Gatsibo districts will be the first to return on Monday, April 21.

The following day, students from the school located in the districts of Nyanza, Nyamagabe, Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rulindo, Gakenke, Rwamagana, and Kayonza will make their way back to school.

On April 23, schools that will receive students are in the districts of Huye, Kamonyi, Karongi, Rutsiro, Gicumbi, Ngoma, and Kirehe. The final group, scheduled for Thursday, April 24, includes those from Muhanga, Nyaruguru, Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Bugesera, Burera, and all the districts in the City of Kigali.

Parents are urged to ensure that students begin their journeys early, before 11am, and to arrive at school dressed in full uniform.

In a bid to streamline logistics, students commuting through Kigali will board buses at Kigali Pele Stadium in Nyamirambo. The stadium's gate will close at 3pm. Students showing up on the wrong day will not be permitted to travel.

Local leaders have been called upon to support the implementation of the plan by mobilising communities and ensuring parents comply with the return schedule. School administrations are also advised to prepare adequately for the learners' arrival by maintaining hygiene standards and preparing meals in advance.