Egypt, Denmark Explore Investment, Partnership Opportunities

16 April 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimi met with the Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Denmark in Cairo Frej Jackson to discuss strengthening economic and trade cooperation and exploring potential investment and partnership opportunities, as per a Cabinet statement.

The meeting included representatives from leading Danish companies operating in Egypt across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, energy, transport, shipping, mining, cement, and software, according to a ministry statement.

Shimi highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and benefiting from Denmark's advanced experience in various fields to support Egypt's industrial and technological transformation.

He stressed the government's commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships with both local and international private sectors and attracting further investments to bolster the national economy and achieve sustainable development.

