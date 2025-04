Remittances from Egyptians working abroad surged to $20.0 billion during the first seven months of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on Tuesday 15/4/2024.

This marks an 81 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The sharp rise follows a series of economic reforms implemented in March 2024, which appear to have boosted confidence among expatriates and encouraged higher inflows, the CBE noted.