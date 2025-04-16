Zimbabwe: University Zimbabwe (Uz) Lecturers Arrested Over Salary Protest

THREE University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) after staging a protest at the institution over poor remuneration.

Wednesday morning, UZ lecturers went on strike over low wages, which they argue have lost purchasing power amid the country's deteriorating economic climate.

While picketing at the university, police arrested leaders of the Association of University Teachers (AUT).

AUT president Philemon Chamburuka told NewZimbabwe.com that they were angered by the arrests of their members.

"The status quo is that the strike is ongoing. As of now, we are encouraging our members not to report for duty. We are not intimidated. We are infuriated by the arrests of our colleagues," said Chamburuka.

UZ lecturers are discontent with their monthly wages of US$250 and ZiG 6,000. Their plight is further worsened by a lack of working tools, forcing them to use their own equipment to carry out their duties.

The AUT is demanding a monthly salary of US$2,500 for its members, arguing that this is in line with wages at other learning institutions in the region.

In a letter addressed to the university and copied to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, the AUT said it was fed up with the government's failure to address workers' grievances.

"Despite prolonged engagement over 18 months, the employer and the minister have failed to meet AUT's demands or make any reasonable alternative offer, resulting in the issuance of a Certificate of No Settlement.

"The dispute remains unresolved, and lecturers and their families are languishing in extreme poverty, with a net monthly salary of less than US$250 and ZiG 6,000 - a sum from which the employer harshly and unfairly expects employees to subsidise it by providing personal property as tools of work, including laptops, smartphones, data, and transport to and from work.

"The AUT, as a registered trade union, and the employees intend to exercise their rights under Section 104(2) of the Labour Act, as read with Section 65(3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, to embark on collective job action, including a strike, for the effective resolution of the dispute," read the letter.