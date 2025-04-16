Zimbabwe: Easter, Uhuru Safety Campaigns Launched

15 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Freeman Razemba - Senior Reporter

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) yesterday launched the Easter and Independence Road Safety Education and Enforcement Campaign at Glendale Service Station along the Harare-Bindura Road.

The event was attended by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, his deputy Chido Sanyatwe, Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Christopher Magomo, Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Nobert Mazungunye and other Government officials.

The objectives of the campaign, Minister Mhona said, dovetailed with the mandate of the TSCZ, as provided for in terms of Section 4 (1) of the Traffic Safety Council Act (Chapter 13:17).

"Among other mandates, the TSCZ promotes safety on roads and disseminates information on road safety. Indeed, the Easter and Independence Holiday Campaigns are integral in amplifying this mandate, thus making this programme highly befitting.

"As we gather here today to launch the 2025 Easter and Independence Road Safety and Enforcement Campaign, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to each of you for being part of this vital initiative. Easter is a time of celebration, family gatherings, and joy, but it can also bring unforeseen dangers on our roads," he said.

He said annually, during Easter and Independence holidays, people from different parts of the country move from one place to another, some travel to church gatherings, pilgrimages and other celebrations.

This year, we have double celebrations of Easter and our 45th Independence Anniversary which shall be held in Gokwe and other provincial and district centres.

"This entails that our roads will be very busy and if the movement is not regulated, we increase chances of accidents," Minster Mhona said.

He said the national target under National Development Strategy 1 was to reduce road crashes, injuries and fatalities by 25 percent this year.

