Zimbabwe: New Bus Service Promises Comfort, Class

Zimbabwe's intercity travel scene has welcomed a new player with the launch of Road Wolf Coaches, which officially hit the road on April 4, offering premium service between Harare and Bulawayo.

The new entrant has already turned heads with its focus on safety, comfort, and an outstanding customer experience, distinguishing itself from the traditional bus operators on the busy route.

In an interview, Ms Lisa Mugoma, the Harare manager for Road Wolf Coaches, said they were confident the company's unique approach would redefine long-distance travel.

"We are not just about getting people from point A to point B," she said. "We are customer-obsessed -- we prioritise safety, comfort and creating an emotional connection with every passenger, starting from the moment they inquire about our services."

Road Wolf Coaches operates three brand-new 56-seater buses, each offering free, fast Wi-Fi, complimentary snacks, extra legroom and exceptional onboard service delivered by professionally trained coach attendants.

"Our seats are not just comfortable; they give you enough room to stretch and even work onboard, thanks to our high-speed Wi-Fi," said Ms Mugoma.

"Our coach operators strictly follow road rules to ensure that every journey is not only comfortable but also safe."

Ms Mugoma said customer feedback was central to their operations.

"We actively seek input from our passengers," she said.

"We want to know what they love and what they think we can improve. That way, we are constantly exceeding their expectations."

Despite being a new entrant, Mr Mugoma said Road Wolf Coaches was paying close attention to the market, learning from established competitors while setting its standards through a strong focus on customer experience.

She said travellers between Harare and Bulawayo can now look forward to a new era of bus travel, where service excellence, safety, and comfort are at the heart of every trip.

The new luxury service has Holiday Inn Harare and opposite Bulawayo Rainbow as pick-up and drop-off points, with tickets also available there.