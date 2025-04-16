Zimbabwe: New Bus Service Promises Comfort, Class

15 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe's intercity travel scene has welcomed a new player with the launch of Road Wolf Coaches, which officially hit the road on April 4, offering premium service between Harare and Bulawayo.

The new entrant has already turned heads with its focus on safety, comfort, and an outstanding customer experience, distinguishing itself from the traditional bus operators on the busy route.

In an interview, Ms Lisa Mugoma, the Harare manager for Road Wolf Coaches, said they were confident the company's unique approach would redefine long-distance travel.

"We are not just about getting people from point A to point B," she said. "We are customer-obsessed -- we prioritise safety, comfort and creating an emotional connection with every passenger, starting from the moment they inquire about our services."

Road Wolf Coaches operates three brand-new 56-seater buses, each offering free, fast Wi-Fi, complimentary snacks, extra legroom and exceptional onboard service delivered by professionally trained coach attendants.

"Our seats are not just comfortable; they give you enough room to stretch and even work onboard, thanks to our high-speed Wi-Fi," said Ms Mugoma.

"Our coach operators strictly follow road rules to ensure that every journey is not only comfortable but also safe."

Ms Mugoma said customer feedback was central to their operations.

"We actively seek input from our passengers," she said.

"We want to know what they love and what they think we can improve. That way, we are constantly exceeding their expectations."

Despite being a new entrant, Mr Mugoma said Road Wolf Coaches was paying close attention to the market, learning from established competitors while setting its standards through a strong focus on customer experience.

She said travellers between Harare and Bulawayo can now look forward to a new era of bus travel, where service excellence, safety, and comfort are at the heart of every trip.

The new luxury service has Holiday Inn Harare and opposite Bulawayo Rainbow as pick-up and drop-off points, with tickets also available there.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.