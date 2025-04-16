Zimbabwe: Govt, Venture Capital Support Key for Tech Advancement

Local technology experts have called for greater Government and venture capital involvement in order for the country to catch up with regional peers, as well as to leverage upcoming technology in the region for the betterment of the economy.

The plea comes after the landmark announcement that is set to redefine Africa's technological landscape, as Cassava Technologies, in partnership with NVIDIA, looks to establish the continent's first AI factory.

This groundbreaking facility, powered by state-of-the-art AI computing technology, signals a transformative shift towards a more digitally integrated and innovative Africa.

Mr Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group chief executive officer of Cassava Technologies, shared his vision with CNBC Africa, asserting, "Our goal is to integrate advanced computing capabilities into Africa's digital infrastructure, essential for driving our AI-driven economy into the future."

His remarks underscore the critical need for robust infrastructure and strategic investment to propel the technology sector forward.

The new AI factory is designed to address long-standing challenges in Africa's digital ecosystem. Mr Pemhiwa elaborated on how the facility is set to revolutionise the region by filling the "missing piece" in Africa's tech puzzle: a robust compute capacity that had previously hindered scalability and innovation.

"Through converging advanced GPUs with AI technology in our data centres, we are not just enhancing compute capacity, but creating a hub for innovation that will nurture local talent and drive cutting-edge research," Mr Pemhiwa explained during the interview.

Such capabilities are expected to expedite the adoption of AI across diverse sectors, from healthcare and agriculture to finance and logistics.

The role of NVIDIA, renowned globally for its graphics processing units (GPUs), is central to this technological leap. Their state-of-the-art computing solutions bring unprecedented speed and energy efficiency to the table, ensuring that the AI factory operates at optimal levels.

Backed by an impressive roster of investors, including Google, IFC, and Gateway Capital, this initiative has attracted significant venture capital, underscoring the private sector's growing confidence in Africa's tech potential.

Mr Pemhiwa stressed that the collaboration with these investors not only provides vital funding but also brings in an array of global expertise necessary for operational excellence.

Local tech ecosystem advocates have also hailed the development, citing it as a pivotal model for the broader African region. Dr Milton Murapa, a tech entrepreneur embedded in the country's digital transformation journey, commented on the factory's potential.

"Seeing such sophisticated infrastructure in Africa sets a benchmark for Zimbabwe and the entire continent. There is now a clear pathway for governments and venture capitalists to continue investing in technology," Dr Murapa observed.

He outlined a roadmap for advancing tech in Zimbabwe that includes increased digital literacy programmes, agile regulatory reforms, and targeted funding initiatives to nurture local startups.

"We need a concerted effort between the public and private sectors. Only then can we replicate and adapt these innovations to address our local challenges," Dr Murapa added.

Moreover, the establishment of the AI factory by Cassava Technologies is not just a technological milestone, it is also a strategic move toward regional market integration.

Dr Shirleen Moyo, an economist and technology analyst specialising in regional economic synergy, argued that Cassava's initiative will play a decisive role in transforming the fragmented markets of Southern Africa into a unified digital economy.

"What we are witnessing is more than just technological innovation," Dr Moyo explained. "It is about building an interconnected marketplace where data, services, and products can move seamlessly across borders."

She emphasised that such integration would foster increased trade efficiencies, allowing local companies to scale up operations without the friction of disparate regulatory environments.

Dr Moyo further detailed the economic benefits of market integration.

"A unified market can reduce transaction costs significantly, create economies of scale, and attract more foreign investment. For local companies, this means enhanced competitiveness and increased capacity to innovate," she noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through streamlining supply chains and fostering collaboration between regional businesses, the unified market stands to catalyse growth across multiple industries, thereby boosting overall economic development.

The AI factory's success is emblematic of how strategic Government support and solid venture capital can create an enabling environment for technology-driven growth. As Mr Pemhiwa aptly put it, "Investing in digital infrastructure today prepares our continent for tomorrow's challenges and opportunities."

His vision and the continued backing from global stakeholders signal a promising future not only for Cassava Technologies but for Africa as a whole.

Through collaborative efforts that bridge Government support, venture capital, and private sector innovation, Africa is poised to unlock vast economic and technological potential.

With expert endorsements from tech and economic leaders alike, the roadmap for a digitally empowered Africa is clearer than ever, promising unprecedented growth and integration in the years to come.