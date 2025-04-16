Liberia: NCD Executive Director Calls for 15 Percent Budget Allocation to Disability Development

Monrovia — Samuel Dean, Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), has called on the government of President Joseph Boakai to allocate at least 15% of its annual budget towards the development of programs for people with disabilities in Liberia.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, April 9, Dean emphasized the urgent need for increased funding and resources to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities.

He stated that while the government has shown commitment to inclusivity, concrete actions and financial backing are crucial to making tangible progress.

Dean's remarks followed his participation in the 3rd Global Disability Summit in Berlin, Germany, where he joined international leaders and advocates to address the challenges facing people with disabilities worldwide.

The summit brought together representatives from over 100 nations to discuss pressing issues related to disability rights.

As part of the Liberian delegation, Dean participated in discussions on topics such as public life, data collection, and disability-inclusive development, all of which are critical for improving the situation of persons with disabilities globally.

He stressed that policies benefiting people with disabilities must be crafted through their active involvement in decision-making processes.

"It is imperative that individuals living with disabilities have a seat at the table, influencing policies that affect their lives and contributing to the development of their countries," Dean said.

On the subject of Disability Inclusive Development, Dean echoed the sentiment of Cara E. Yar Khan, stating, "Disability equity can transform lives. By strategically investing in disability-related initiatives, we can transform our society and ensure that all citizens are included in our development plans."

Drawing inspiration from countries like Australia, Dean pointed out that allocating a percentage of the national budget to disability initiatives has proven successful. He proposed that Liberia could significantly improve the lives of individuals with disabilities by investing just 15% of the national budget towards disability development.

"By doing so, we could lift countless individuals out of poverty and despair," he said. "This would be a vital step toward achieving the goals of the Amman Berlin Declaration, which seeks to close the US$4 trillion financial gap that has marginalized people with disabilities."

Dean further emphasized Liberia's commitment to the declaration, underscoring the importance of disability equity for the nation's development. "There can be no development without disability equity," he asserted.

He urged the government to act on this cause, stressing that investing in disability development is not only a moral obligation but a fundamental human right. "We hope the government sees the need to commit 15% of the national budget to empower people with disabilities and create a more inclusive society," he added.