Liberia: Sgt. Moses Birr Responds to Misconduct Allegations, Calls for Transparent Investigation

Monrovia — Sgt. Moses Birr, the Commander of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) in Maryland County, has publicly addressed allegations of misconduct following a recent operation in Barabo District, clarifying the events surrounding the operation and calling for a fair investigation.

Social media claims have accused Sgt. Birr and his team of unlawfully confiscating 24.3 grams of gold and $35,000 USD from a businessman. These allegations are now under investigation. However, Sgt. Birr has offered a detailed explanation to clarify the situation.

In his statement, Sgt. Birr asserts that all items seized during the operation were properly documented and recorded in the presence of the District Leadership and the Clerk of Court. He categorically denies the claims that unauthorized items were taken to the LDEA detachment, emphasizing that the only item transported was a half cane of low-grade marijuana, which was accompanied by a suspect who was processed accordingly.

Sgt. Birr further clarifies that the gold and money in question were not taken by his team but were left under the supervision of the Clerk of Court. The items were documented and secured through a signed surety bond, as agreed upon by all parties involved.

The suspects, Sgt. Birr states, were presented to the court for due process, with the only action taken by him being the return of the marijuana suspect to the court, as instructed.

The situation took a turn when Sgt. Birr learned from his Chief of Investigation that the County Attorney had dismissed the case. Shortly thereafter, his name, along with the names of his team members, began circulating on social media in connection with the alleged theft.

In response, Sgt. Birr strongly rejects the accusations as baseless and calls for an impartial and transparent review of the facts. He urges the public and authorities to rely on official court records and investigations, rather than speculative or misleading information.

Sgt. Birr stresses the importance of maintaining public trust in law enforcement, emphasizing that investigations should be conducted thoroughly and fairly, ensuring that no officer is unjustly accused without solid evidence.