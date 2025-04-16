Pleebo, Maryland — The Pleebo Magisterial Court has sentenced 38-year-old Joshua Odarbeh to one year in prison after finding him guilty of attempted trafficking in persons.

Odarbeh was arrested by the Criminal Service Division of the Liberian National Police, Pleebo Detachment, after allegedly attempting to sell his 11-year-old son, Prosperous Odarbeh, to a local businessman identified as Abraham Weah, also known as DJ Cassava Leaf.

According to Jimmy T. Kaydor, head of the Criminal Service Division in Pleebo, Odarbeh was formally charged with criminal attempt to commit Trafficking In Persons and subsequently forwarded to the Pleebo Magisterial Court for trial.

On Wednesday, April 9, the court found Odarbeh guilty. He pleaded guilty and appealed for mercy. He was sentenced to serve one year at the Harper Central Prison.

Local residents have expressed strong support for the court's decision. Many believe the ruling sets a precedent and serves as a deterrent to others who may consider similar acts.

"It's been a long time since we've seen such swift justice," said Martha Nimely, a prominent community member who closely followed the case. "This should serve as a lesson to those who think selling or harming a child is acceptable, even if the child is a witchcraft."

Residents hope this ruling marks the beginning of more consistent and effective justice in Maryland County, reinforcing efforts to reduce crime and protect children.