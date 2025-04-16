West Africa: Liberia Airport Authority Welcomes Turkish Support for Ria Modernization

Monrovia — The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has expressed support for the recent diplomatic success in securing Turkish technical and financial assistance for the revitalization of Roberts International Airport (RIA).

In a statement issued on Monday, April 14, the LAA commended the Government of Liberia, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for their proactive diplomatic efforts that led to this breakthrough.

The announcement follows a high-level appeal by Liberia's Foreign Minister, Hon. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Following the meeting, President Erdoğan promptly instructed Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, to address Liberia's proposal, leading to the Turkish government's commitment to assist in the RIA's modernization.

"We are encouraged by this development and are eager to collaborate with the Turkish team that will be arriving in Liberia soon," stated the LAA. "This collaboration holds significant potential to transform RIA into a modern, efficient international airport that aligns with global standards."

A Turkish technical delegation will soon visit Liberia to assess RIA's infrastructure and explore investment opportunities. The revitalization of RIA, built in the 1940s, has been identified as a national priority due to its critical role in facilitating international travel and trade.

The LAA highlighted that the airport's aging infrastructure, due to years of underinvestment, has hindered its ability to meet the demands of growing air traffic and cargo operations. "This initiative goes beyond infrastructure - it is about national growth, tourism, trade, and improving Liberia's international image," the statement added.

The partnership with Turkey is part of Liberia's broader economic diplomacy strategy, led by Minister Nyanti. Beyond aviation, this diplomatic approach has already fostered international collaboration in sectors like women's empowerment and artisanal manufacturing.

With Turkey's expertise already contributing to significant improvements in several African countries, Liberia's engagement with Turkey represents a critical step toward unlocking new economic opportunities and positioning the country as a prime destination for global partnerships.

The LAA reaffirmed its commitment to cooperate fully with all stakeholders to ensure the success of this initiative. The Authority pledged to provide the necessary technical support and local coordination for the Turkish delegation's visit.

The arrival of the Turkish delegation, which will include technical consultations and infrastructure evaluations, is expected in the near future. If successful, this collaboration could pave the way for the comprehensive modernization of RIA and Liberia's aviation sector.