Liberia: Alcop Urges President Boakai to Declare Muslim Holidays in Liberia

Paynesville — The All Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP), a collaborating party in the Unity Party-led government, has called on President Joseph Boakai to issue an Executive Order designating national holidays at the end of Ramadan and on Abraham Day each year for Muslims in Liberia.

In a statement released after the party's recent retreat in Paynesville, ALCOP emphasized its commitment to the political agreement made with the Unity Party, urging the government to uphold all agreed-upon terms, including the establishment of these Muslim holidays.

Atty. Musa Kenneh, an Executive Committee member of ALCOP, read the party's statement, which called for President Boakai to implement the change as soon as the next Abraham Day. "The party therefore calls on President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. to issue an Executive Order beginning with the next Abraham Day as a national Muslim holiday, as part of our political agreement with the Unity Party," Kenneh stated.

The retreat brought together key members of ALCOP, including the party's Political Leader, Chairman, Executive Committee members, former candidates, youth and women leaders, elders, and other stakeholders.

The meeting resulted in several recommendations, including a call for the unconditional respect of agreements made with the Unity Party government during the 2023 elections, and a commitment to continued constructive engagement for good governance.

The party also raised concerns regarding the Unity Party's delay in fulfilling promises related to government appointments and the lifting of the employment moratorium, which has hindered qualified Liberians from securing jobs.