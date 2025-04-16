Liberia: Government Launches 2025 National Cadet Program to Boost Youth Employment

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in partnership with UNDP Liberia, has officially launched the 2025 National Cadet Program, an initiative aimed at enhancing employment opportunities and professional development for young Liberians.

The program, originally established on June 11, 1986 under former President Samuel Kanyon Doe, provides short-term employment and internship placements in both public and private institutions across the country.

According to the Ministry, the application window runs from April 10 to April 24, 2025. The three-month internship program offers a monthly stipend of US$200 and targets recent graduates from universities and vocational institutions.

For the 2025 cycle, the government plans to recruit 150 young professionals from Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Nimba, Lofa, and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

Speaking during the launch event in Monrovia, Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu emphasized the significance of the initiative in promoting job readiness and bridging the gap between education and employment.

"This is a three-month-long program that will place beneficiaries in various institutions to gain practical experience and enhance their chances of full-time employment," Bangalu said.

He noted that since its relaunch in 2009, the Cadet Program has empowered 975 young Liberians, including 550 females and 425 males, and has secured the participation of over 39 host institutions willing to accommodate cadets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister further disclosed that the government has allocated US$1 million in the national budget to sustain the program under what is now being called the National Service Program. He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to taking full ownership of the initiative in the absence of external sponsors.

"We encourage all eligible youth in the selected counties to apply. This is an opportunity to serve, gain exposure, and possibly secure long-term employment," he added.

UNDP Liberia Deputy Resident Representative Louis Kuukpen also spoke at the event, describing the launch of the program's fourth phase as a symbol of hope and opportunity for Liberia's youth.

"Investing in youth is investing in Liberia's future," Kuukpen said. "Programs like the Cadet Program are crucial to equipping young people with the tools they need to pursue dignified livelihoods."

He highlighted the steady growth of the initiative: from 75 cadets in 2022, to 107 in 2023, 140 in 2024, and 150 projected for 2025.

Kuukpen emphasized the need for gender balance and inclusion of persons with disabilities in the selection process, and called on all stakeholders to maintain a commitment to equity in national development.

He also urged cadets to seize the opportunity to grow, contribute meaningfully, and pursue their goals with confidence. Additionally, Kuukpen encouraged youth to explore other UNDP-supported initiatives such as the Youth Eco Brigade, the Growth Accelerator Liberia Programme, and UN Volunteers opportunities.