Liberia: Jubilee FC Relegated Over Regulatory Breach

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has officially relegated Jubilee FC from the LFA Second Division for failure to comply with disciplinary sanctions, including the non-payment of a US$10,000 fine for submitting fraudulent business registration documents.

The LFA, in a release issued Monday, April 14, 2025, stated that the relegation takes immediate effect, following Jubilee's violation of terms outlined in the LFA Book of Sanctions.

The club had acknowledged submitting falsified business documents, which the LFA discovered during a verification exercise with the Liberia Business Registry in 2024.

"This action constitutes a clear violation of the approved Club Licensing Book of Sanctions," the LFA wrote in a January 2, 2025 communication, adding that failure to settle the fine could lead to further disciplinary measures, including league suspension.

Jubilee appealed for a payment plan, proposing an initial deposit of $3,500 by January 14, with the remainder due by February 15. However, according to the LFA, the club failed to meet the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding by the April 10 deadline.

"As of the agreed deadline, Jubilee FC had not fully settled its obligations. In line with the LFA Book of Sanctions, the club is hereby relegated from the Second Division to uphold the integrity of the league," the LFA said in its communication to the club.

The association stressed the importance of rule enforcement and called on all member clubs to maintain transparency and compliance.

In response, Jubilee FC rejected the decision, labeling it "procedurally unfair and legally untenable." In a statement released hours after the LFA's announcement, the club confirmed it had filed an official appeal.

"Jubilee FC categorically rejects the decision as procedurally unfair and legally untenable. We have formally filed an appeal to the LFA Appeals Board and believe the facts and legal principles will support a reversal," the club stated.

Club President James K. Nimene said they had already made a deposit of 40,000 Liberian dollars toward the fine and expressed surprise at the LFA's action while he was at the bank preparing to complete the payment.

"We acted in good faith, began settling the fine, and clearly showed our intent to comply. We were not given a fair hearing or due notice," the club added in its statement, emphasizing their commitment to transparency and due process.

The Football Investigative Board (FIB), in an earlier November 2024 letter, acknowledged Jubilee may have been misled and fined the club $1,000, a significantly lesser amount. The FIB's Chairman, Jacob K. Dayfell Sr., recognized the club's effort to rectify the situation.

Some football stakeholders have voiced concern over the LFA's decision, calling it overly harsh and potentially politically motivated, particularly due to the club's association with football figure Cassell Kouh.

Jubilee becomes the second club in six years to face such disciplinary relegation. In 2019, historic side Invincible Eleven was demoted to the third division after repeated failures to honor match commitments and settle related fines.